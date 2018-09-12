Fever kills 36 in Uttar Pradesh in 15 days, two officials suspended

UP state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has also asked for a list of officials on duty at the community health centre in Jagatpur area, which reportedly caters to the most affected area in the district. UP state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has also asked for a list of officials on duty at the community health centre in Jagatpur area, which reportedly caters to the most affected area in the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended two health officers of Bareilly after 36 people died of fever in the district and neighbouring Badaun over the last 15 days. Badaun’s chief medical officer (CMO) had been suspended five days ago.

During his visit to Bareilly Tuesday, state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh ordered suspension of the district malaria officer (DMO) and district health officer (DHO) over waterlogging and poor sanitation at different places. Singh has also asked for a list of officials on duty at the community health centre in Jagatpur area, which reportedly caters to the most affected area in the district.

“A total of 39 people have died in Bareilly in the past 15 days, and 20 of these deaths were caused by fever. In Badaun, 56 died in the last 15 days with 16 of these deaths due to fever. Collectively, 36 people have died in these two districts because of fever in last 15 days. Most of these 36 deceased were diagnosed with viral fever, malaria or typhoid,” said Director General (DG) Medical & Health, Dr Padmakar Singh.

“We have taken the matter seriously and have issued directives to health department officials in both districts. We have started preventive measures like fogging and distribution of medicines in affected areas. We have set up health camps in these districts and are carrying out medical tests. Three medical teams have been sent to these districts to look into the cases,” he said.

