Top 3 ways to detox, lose the weight gained during the festive season

During festivities, it becomes hard to resist sweets, munchies, and other delicious temptations. It is due to this very (unhealthy) habit that many of us end the festive season with a few extra kilos, which we then try to lose as quickly as possible. But do experts recommend doing so? “Indian sweets, desserts, hearty curries, and deep-fried cuisine are consumed without guilt during festivals. While our soul and spirit have a fantastic time, weight, and general health suffer,” said Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist and co-founder- Food DarzeeIn.

He added that following up this habit with a fad diet or using excessive measures may not help you lose weight and might actually affect your health negatively. “Extreme dieting could increase health problems such as anaemia, malnutrition, and weakness as well as the loss of muscle mass and fat,” he told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Weight loss alert: These nine common mistakes may be slowing your progress

Implying that “detoxing, effectively, should be accomplished by taking smaller, healthier, and more effective actions,” the expert listed the three ways to deal with the weight gained during festivals.

Avoid sugar

The right way to lose weight should begin with cutting down on sugar, which has significant obesogenic (tend to cause obesity) behaviours. “Eliminating sugar helps in preventing weight gain and even control blood sugar levels. Avoiding sugar takes a few days, but the body eventually adjusts,” he said. The expert suggested choosing natural sugars like fruits and vegetables that also contain fibre.

Avoid processed foods

One must avoid eating processed meals and foods, which are high in oils to detox after the festivities. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay) One must avoid eating processed meals and foods, which are high in oils to detox after the festivities. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

One must also avoid eating processed meals and foods, which are high in oils to detox after the festivities. “This will lead to a steady build-up of fat cells and increased water retention improving overall health,” he informed. Similarly, consuming leafy greens including vegetables like kale, spinach, and collard greens aid in healthy weight loss, because they are rich in nutrients like magnesium and iron. They also transport oxygen throughout the body.

Legumes are also a good source of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Beans protein aid in the development of muscles. “Your calorie expenditure increases when you have more muscle mass, even when you are at rest, and hence important,” the expert revealed.

Also Read | Here’s what a dinner plate should look like if you are trying to lose weight

Stay hydrated

Advertisement

Finally, staying hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water and consuming probiotics like curd to keep the gut healthy can help effectively jumpstart detoxing the body and may help in weight loss.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!