Feeling guilty about overindulging in festive foods? Here’s what not to do for detox

Instead of trying to overcompensate, one should just go back to their regular diet and workout routine, suggested Rujuta Diwekar. (pixabay/file)

Exotic delicacies are an important part of festivals and we love to gorge on these foods. But soon, many of us also start feeling guilty about overindulging and try to compensate by following a strict detox diet.

“A diet which makes you feel guilty just because you have celebrated one of your festivals — just because you have been eating delicacies which have a local name, an heirloom recipe and are handmade in your kitchen with the labour of love — is not a sustainable diet. So get off that diet if it is making you feel guilty.

How to detox

Diwekar went on to talk about things to avoid for detoxification — soup, salad, smoothies and starvation. Instead, there are three things that you should keep in mind while eating:

* Sit down to eat your meal.

* Focus on all your senses and chew the food well.

* Eat slow. “Relish every bite that you eat. Turn every solid food into a liquid form in your mouth…that is the way to detox,” said Diwekar in an Instagram video.

Some of us also tend to overcompensate by exercising too much but Diwekar advised against it. “You should go back to leading a normal life, get back to your regular exercise, regular meals,” she said.

Diwekar added, “Make sure that you are not hitting the gym on an empty stomach. Within 20 minutes of exercise, make sure that you are eating something wholesome. Make sure that you are well hydrated,” she added. As for the exercises you can do, she recommended: “three Suryanamaskars at sunrise and three at sunset to get back on track.”

