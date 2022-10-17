Understand the causes, and keep festive bloating at bay using these effective measures

Festivals are a time for celebration and enjoying our favourite foods. As such, with Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj knocking on our doors, we all look forward to indulging in the festivities with our families, friends, and with some scrumptious meals. But it is essential to be cautious as having fried, sweet, and packaged foods can lead to digestive issues like bloating in some people which, if not treated on time, can become a cause for concern.

So, before it gets too late, here’s Preeti Gupta, dietician, and founder, Perfect Health by Preeti Gupta sharing some common causes of festive bloating, and also listing the measures that can help.

*Eating different kinds of fatty foods.

*During festivals, people’s sleep cycle gets disturbed – they sleep late and wake up late as they are busy partying. This leads to people eating at odd times which can trigger digestive issues like bloating.

*Consuming too much alcohol and carbonated beverages.

*Missing a meal and then reaching out to drink more coffee and tea.

*Forgetting to drink water can cause dehydration and also bloating. “Never forget to hydrate yourself. Drink 10- 12 glasses of water daily, irrespective of what you may be busy with,” said Gupta.

*”Try to do exercise four times a week. It can be walking or yoga or aerobics or dance or gym or any exercise of your choice,” Gupta told indianexpress.com.

“The most important thing is being aware of our health and noticing what we are eating. So, do not indulge in too many heavy foods. Portion control is a key,” Gupta shared.

*Never give too many gaps between meals.

*Every day, have at least two fruits (minimum) so that the body does not accumulate toxins.

Drink water mindfully (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Drink water mindfully (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Don’t eat too many sweets. “That’s the main reason for bloating. Eat one small piece, that is enough for a day. You can also eat healthy sweets like ragi ladoo or gur (jaggery) or til ladoo,” said Gupta.

*Try to chew your food slowly without distractions. This aids digestion.

*Smoking also causes bloating, so it is best to avoid it.

*Cucumber, probiotics like kombucha, kefir, yoghurt , saunf water, ginger, turmeric, papaya, and peppermint tea can help reduce bloating.

“During festivals, enjoy yourself but keep in mind your health too,” Gupta stressed.

