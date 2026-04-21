Fertility expert says, ‘IVF is oversold in India’; points out how sleep, diet, and stress impact sperm and eggs

Gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Priyanka Naik recently said IVF or In Vitro Fertilisation in India is oversold. “As a fertility doctor, I’m telling you half of couples don’t even need IVF. All they need is a 90-100-day lifestyle fix. His sperm are always damaged from poor sleep, poor habits, alcohol, and junk food,” said Dr Naik.

According to Dr Naik, “Her cycles and hormones are all over the place because of stress, anxiety, and these bodies are inflamed. Nobody even addresses or tells them that about lifestyle changes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.