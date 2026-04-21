Fertility expert says, ‘IVF is oversold in India’; points out how sleep, diet, and stress impact sperm and eggs

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Priyanka Naik recently said IVF or In Vitro Fertilisation in India is oversold. “As a fertility doctor, I’m telling you half of couples don’t even need IVF. All they need is a 90-100-day lifestyle fix. His sperm are always damaged from poor sleep, poor habits, alcohol, and junk food,” said Dr Naik.
According to Dr Naik, “Her cycles and hormones are all over the place because of stress, anxiety, and these bodies are inflamed. Nobody even addresses or tells them that about lifestyle changes.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we asked Dr Shruti Chandak, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
IVF is a highly effective fertility treatment, but it is not always the first step for every couple. Fertility care works best when it follows a step-by-step approach. This starts with a detailed evaluation to identify any underlying concerns. In many cases, simpler interventions and targeted treatments may be considered before moving to IVF, said Dr Chandak.
Yes, lifestyle changes can significantly improve fertility outcomes. “Both egg and sperm health are affected by nutrition, physical activity, sleep, and stress levels. A focused period of 2 to 3 months of healthy habits can enhance reproductive health and, in some cases, increase the chances of natural conception or improve treatment results,” said Dr Chandak.
Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress are crucial. “It’s also important to avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake. Additionally, addressing medical conditions like thyroid disorders or PCOS can further support fertility.”
IVF is recommended in specific situations such as blocked fallopian tubes, severe male factor infertility, advanced maternal age, or when other treatments have not worked. “It is a well-established and effective option when used at the right time for the right reasons.”
Fertility care should be tailored to each individual and guided by medical advice.
View this post on Instagram
“Taking time to improve overall health while being open to suitable medical treatments helps ensure the best possible outcomes. A balanced and informed approach allows couples to make confident decisions on their fertility journey.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.