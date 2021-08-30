From improving fertility to boosting immunity: Here’s why Ayurveda recommends shatavari

Out of the numerous herbs known to be beneficial for post-partum women, shatavari or the queen of ayurvedic herbs, is counted among the best. According to Ayurveda, it is an immunity-boosting herb that helps new mothers improve milk production besides regularising post-delivery menstrual flow .

We reached out to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar to understand more about the herb, also called the ‘herb with 100 roots’ and why it is a must-have for new mothers, and also for women and men for general well-being.

“It is considered as a female’s best friend because of its nourishing and purifying effect on the female reproductive organs/hormones through all the phases of her life (menarche to menopause). It is also known as Narayani which means divine, auspicious and feminine,” Dr Bhavsar told indianexpress.com.

What does it taste like?

As per Ayurveda, shatavari is sweet and bitter in taste. Cold in nature, it balances vata and pitta in our body and mind, said Dr Bhavsar.

According to her, due to the different properties, it is one of the best rasayan/adaptogen or a rejuvenation herb.

Shatavari is known to be an adaptogen herb that helps in fertility issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Shatavari is known to be an adaptogen herb that helps in fertility issues. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Here’s why it is beneficial

*Reduces symptoms of PMS or premenstrual syndrome.

*Regularises blood flow during periods.

*Improves fertility and breast milk production. “Almost all herbal lactation promoting medicines in the market contain shatavari as the main ingredient,” said Dr Bhavsar.

*Apart from improving breast milk production, it also adds nutritive value to it, which helps the baby.

*Helps in reducing hot flashes and mood swings during the perimenopausal period as it contains phytoestrogen.

*Soothes anger and irritability, reduces stress and induces sound sleep for both men and women.

*”Its nourishing nature makes it an ideal gym supplement (helps improve muscle mass) and as it’ is cold in nature, it takes away all the tire from exertion (workout),” said Dr Bhavsar.

*Is a great herb to reduce inflammation, excessive bleeding, and improving digestion.

How to have it?

Shatavari is best consumed with milk. “Just half teaspoon with warm milk at bedtime does its magic,” said Dr Bhavsar.

How beneficial is it for men?

According to Dr Bhavsar “it improves sperm and semen quality and quantity making it a doctor’s first choice to improve fertility in the couple (for both men and women),” said Dr Bhavsar.

