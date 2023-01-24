Expert shares top 5 foods that can help increase fertility

While some women may conceive quickly, others may have a hard time getting pregnant despite trying for several years and may require medical intervention. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, in India, the current fertility rate is slightly lower than the replacement level of fertility of 2.1 children per woman. As such, the struggle to conceive is overwhelming, but experts say that making certain lifestyle and diet changes can help make a difference. But does consuming particular foods actually increase your fertility?

“There isn’t a single meal or fertility diet that would instantly increase your chances of getting pregnant. However, both men and women can benefit from eating a balanced diet that is nourishing,” said Dr Manpreet Sodhi, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecolgy, Paras Hospitals, who further shared the top 5 foods that “may help boost fertility in both men and women”

So, if you have been struggling to get pregnant, take a look at the expert’s suggestions:

Sunflower seeds: These seeds are a rich source of selenium and folate, which are crucial for both male and female reproduction. Additionally, omega-6 fatty acids are found in abundance in sunflower seeds, along with small levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

Citrus fruit: Oranges and grapefruits are the biggest source of vitamin C. Putrescine, a polyamine found in grapefruits and oranges, helps enhance the health of eggs and semen.

Oranges are one of the best sources of vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Oranges are one of the best sources of vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Mature cheese: It is rich in polyamine putrescine, which may be important for sperm health. “As per research, polyamines may have a significant impact on the reproductive system,” Dr Manpreet told indianexpress.com.

Full-fat dairy: Dairy products may help boost the reproductive health of women. “According to a Harvard study, women who consume full-fat dairy products are less likely to have ovulation issues than those who consume mostly low-fat dairy products,” she added.

Beans and lentils: Fibre and folate, both of which are essential for preserving a healthy hormonal balance, are found in good quantities in beans and lentils. “Additionally, the polyamine spermidine, which may aid sperm in fertilising the egg, is abundant in lentils,” Dr Manpreet shared.

