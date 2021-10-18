What is fermented garlic and should you consume it?

Are you a fan of regular garlic owing its distinct flavour and antioxidant properties? If the answer is yes, then you must experiment a little and definitely try fermented garlic that is known to contain enhanced bioactivity. Nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal took to Instagram to share a note on why fermented garlic deserves a place in your daily diet.

As Indians, we all know that garlic helps us keep infections and colds away. It also helps the digestive and respiratory tracts. It’s prebiotic, and helps promote beneficial bacteria (functional fibre), and drowns out negative bacteria, said Sabherwal.

According to the nutritionist, as per studies, fermenting garlic increases its nutrients and makes them easier to absorb by the body. “Even 90 days after fermentation, the highest fat and carbohydrate content, and after 60 days, the highest protein content is found in fermented garlic,” she said.

However, it loses its pungent smell and taste. The garlic is used in both sweet and savoury dishes, especially in countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea, which have long known and used it in their meals. In fact, it is now known in almost all of Asia and in some parts of US, too.

When compared to regular garlic, fermented garlic is said to exhibit enhanced bioactivity. As per WebMD, bioactive components in food help your body function and promote better health. Several studies have said that black garlic has multiple functions in your body, such as it works as an antioxidant, has anti-allergic properties, is anti-diabetes, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic.

How to ferment garlic?

*Peel garlic.

*Keep the cloves in a clean jar.

*Add water, salt and herbs of your choice.

*Store in a cool place.

*Let it sit for 3-6 weeks at room temperature.

However, it is a good idea to get in touch with your nutritionist before adding anything new in your diet.

