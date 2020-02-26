Is it beneficial to eat fenugreek seeds on an empty stomach?

Methi seeds are known to contain fibre that can help slow down digestion. (Source: File Photo) Methi seeds are known to contain fibre that can help slow down digestion. (Source: File Photo)

Fenugreek seeds, commonly found in most Indian kitchens, are also known for their medicinal properties. While its leaves are used to prepare a savoury dish and even paranthas, the amber coloured seeds are full of properties that help treat issues such as diabetes, digestive ailments, and even strengthen bones, among others.

But what is the ideal time to consume these seeds so as to extract the best results from them? Some reports suggest that a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds should be consumed first thing in the morning, but if you find it difficult to develop a taste for it then you can even have it in your curries, dal or other food preparations. A 2015 study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control Type-2 diabetes. It mentioned that ‘methi dana (seeds)’ water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes.

What’s the best way to consume it?

Add one tsp of fenugreek seeds in a glass of hot water and let it soak for about 10 minutes. Strain and add lemon and a pinch of honey for flavour and enjoy your cup of hot tea.

Here are some of the benefits, as per Rinki Kumari, chief dietician, Fortis Hospital.

* The soluble fibre in fenugreek, or commonly known as methi dana, helps in reducing cholesterol.

* Besides that, it also helps in preventing diseases like colon cancer and helps in dealing with acid reflux or heartburn, upset stomach and constipation.

* To add to that, regularly consuming fenugreek seeds can destroy free radicals in our body, thus preventing wrinkles and dark spots.

* It also stimulates labour and uterine compression.

* Fenugreek is sometimes used as a poultice, this means it is wrapped in cloth, warmed and applied directly to the skin to treat local pain and swelling or inflammation, muscle pain and swelling of lymph nodes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd