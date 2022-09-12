scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Here’s how you can add fenugreek seeds to your diet to control blood sugar level

A 2015 study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control Type-2 diabetes

fenugreek seedsKnow how you can consume fenugreek seeds to manage diabetes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Fenugreek seeds or methi dana, as they are commonly known, are commonly used in most Indian kitchens to add a unique flavour to dishes. But these small seeds also come packed with numerous health benefits. Several studies have pointed out that they help control type-2 diabetes due to their ability to lower blood sugar. A 2015 study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, also found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. But what is the best way to consume them?

Dietitian Garima recently took to Instagram to share three simple ways one can consume fenugreek seeds to manage their blood sugar levels. Take a look

Sharing the first and the “easiest” way of consuming fenugreek seeds to manage diabetes, the expert said, “Take a spoon full of these seeds and soak them in water overnight. Next morning, boil and consume this water.” If possible, swallow the seeds, she added. Consuming the seeds this way is beneficial for those with insulin resistance, PCOS, and diabetes.

ALSO READ |Manage low blood sugar with the ‘Rule of 15’

The second way is to germinate the seeds. “You can add the germinated seeds to your parathas, sandwiches, salads etc,” she added.

You can also consume fenugreek seeds in the powdered form. “Take equal quantities of fenugreek seeds, jamun seeds and bitter gourd seeds. Dry and mix them before blending to make a powder. Consume 1 spoon of this powder every morning on an empty stomach,” she suggested.

