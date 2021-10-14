From controlling diabetes to relieving constipation: Here’s why Ayurveda recommends methi or fenugreek seeds

Our kitchen is a powerhouse of ingredients that can help efficiently manage daily health issues. Which is why, not just our elders but Ayurveda practitioners also recommend the daily use of kitchen spices and herbs to aid our health. As such, Ayurveda practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared how fenugreek or methi seeds, which are easily found in most Indian kitchens, can help in managing lifestyle issues besides adding flavour to food.

“Methi (fenugreek) is an incredible ayurvedic herb mostly present in every Indian kitchen with diverse uses and many potential health benefits. From adding flavour to dishes to controlling diabetes to relieving constipation, methi seeds also have diverse benefits for your skin, hair and health,” said Dr Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Fenugreek consists of protein, fats, carbohydrate, calcium, iron, folic acid, vitamin A, C, K, B, manganese, magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc, fibre, and water, she mentioned.

She listed down the benefits of the herb.

*It improves appetite and digestive power. Also supports breast milk secretion.

*It controls diabetes and improves cholesterol and blood pressure.

*It reduces hair fall, grey hair, and uric acid levels (gout). It improves blood levels (treats anaemia), and also helps detoxify blood.

*It is useful in treating disorders of vata such as neuralgia, paralysis, constipation, abdominal ache, bloating, pain in any part of the body (backache, knee joint ache, muscle cramps).

*It helps relieve kapha disorders like cough, asthma, bronchitis, chest congestion, and obesity.

When should it be avoided?

As it is hot (weather), it shouldn’t be used in bleeding disorders such as nasal bleeding, heavy periods, etc. According to Dr Bhavsar, owing to its heat-generating potency, it helps balances kapha and vata in the body.

How to use?

*Soak 1–2 tablespoons of seeds overnight and eat in the morning or drink as a tea.

*Take 1 tsp of methi powder twice a day before meals or at night with warm milk or water.

*Make a paste of the seeds and add it in curd/aloe vera gel/water and apply on scalp to reduce dandruff, hair fall, grey hair.

*The application of fenugreek paste prepared with rosewater is helpful in cases of dark circles, acne, acne scars, and wrinkles.

Should everyone use it for medicinal purposes?

“Always best to consult ayurvedic doctor before consuming it for medicinal purpose,” she noted.

