Feeling tired all the time? Here’s why it could be happening

Does it puzzle you that you feel low on energy all the time? That it’s like your energy reserves are always depleted and no matter what you do, refuse to get replenished. So, maybe it is time to understand that something is happening to your body that may or may not be in your control. Even in your busy schedule, find the time to come up with a plan that may require a visit to the doctor. Read on.

Getting enough sleep?

Lack of sleep is a classic reason why you feel tired. So find out if you are sleeping well and clocking in enough hours. If you feel extremely tired in the morning when the alarm goes off, chances are, you are sleep deprived and need to replenish your reserves. An adult human being needs at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night. If your days are spent in a daze, it might be because you are failing to squeeze those quality snooze hours. Time to change your schedule.

Check if you are anemic

When your diet is deficient in iron, you are likely to develop anemia. An anemic person feels tired all the time because the blood doesn’t carry enough oxygen to the rest of body. An anemic person also feels irritable. While you cannot self-diagnose, it is best if you visit a doctor.

Thyroid problem

Just like anemia, thyroid issues can also make you feel exhausted. The thyroid gland produces certain important hormones. When it becomes underactive, it leads to a condition called hypothyroidism. In addition to feeling tired, people with hypothyroidism get constipated, too.

Stress and depression

Again, you cannot self-diagnose, but being stressed all the time, and living with depression, can take a toll on the physical health. It can interfere with the sleep schedule, making it difficult get a good night’s sleep. As a result, you might not feel like leaving the bed in the morning. Visit a professional at the earliest if this is something that has been bothering you.

Heart problem

The heart is responsible for pumping blood to all the organs in the body. But if it is not able to perform to its potential — owing to some condition and/or ailment — the blood may not reach the leg muscles, for instance. This could lead to cramping and exhaustion. Get a medical check-up done if you think this could be happening to you.

Other causes

It should be known that there could be reasons aplenty for your exhaustion. It could have something to do with how you carry out your day-to-day tasks. So, while it is not possible to point out an exact reason, sleep apnoea, seasonal infections, sedentary lifestyle, food sensitivity and gut issues could also be some of the underlying causes.