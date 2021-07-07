Feeling sore? Here are three natural things you can do to manage body pain

Long working hours, lack of physical activities, stress and lethargy have caused, among other things, pain in different parts of the body.

While for some people, any kind of pain may be an indication of an underlying problem, it is largely a sign of stress, an injury or old age.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently talked about body pain, suggesting three simple ways for people to get relief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

In an Instagram video, Agarwal said pain is basically of two types: join and muscle. “Overall, consume a well-balanced diet and avoid any nutrient deficiencies, especially vitamin D.”

“Second, drink plenty of water,” she said, explaining that water “removes toxicity from the body” and “lubricates the joints”, leading to less pain and more relief.

The final thing, she said, would be to consume a lot of natural spices. “Such as cinnamon, ginger, garlic and turmeric. These contain anti-inflammatory properties that ease out the pain.”

Previously, the nutritionist had also emphasised on the need to identify hunger and differentiate it from cravings. “A craving is more directed towards a specific food, texture, or flavour. You would want to eat something sweet or salty. If you are hungry, and see a bowl of salad in front of you, you would just dig in. On the other hand, you would think you are hungry, and see a bowl of salad, but then you would want to eat something else — that is craving,” she had explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle