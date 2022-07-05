Feel sluggish, tired, and sleepy all the time? Here’s what you need to do

Felling slugging, bored, and tired all the time has become a common complaint these days. This could be due to various reasons, including certain lifestyle habits like not sleeping enough, consuming junk food, and lack of adequate physical activity.

To help you, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share the “certain lifestyle choices that may impact your fatigue and boost your energy levels”.

According to her, here are some tips that can help.

Fix your sleep quality

The biggest and perhaps the most obvious reason you might be feeling tired is not getting enough sleep. Sleep deprivation impacts far more than how “awake” you feel and can affect your mood, memory, and cognitive performance. So, make sure that you clock in at least seven hours a day.

Eat for energy

A great way to boost your energy is to fuel your body with quality nutrients. *”Magnesium (banana/pumpkin seeds) is one of the most abundant minerals in the body and is involved with muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and energy production,” she said.

*B-vitamins (whole grains, leafy greens) help the body to use the energy-yielding nutrients for fuel, and without B-group vitamins the body lacks energy.

*Vitamin D (mushrooms/egg yolk/sunlight) is vital for making our muscles work efficiently and boosting energy levels

*•Iron (chana/amaranth/peanuts). “Inadequate intake of iron can also result in fatigue because iron’s main role is to help your red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body,” she shared.

Know the right workout for the body

Adding physical activity to your routine fights fatigue and increases your energy levels. Also, exercising can lead to higher brain dopamine levels, which helps elevate mood. But often our exercise programme falls by the wayside to boredom, leaving you lethargic. Hence always choose exercise/workout that suits you and your body.

Practice meditation

Constant distractions rob us of our mental energy. “Meditation is hailed as an instant energy booster. It can help soothe anxiety and stress, calm the mind, and give you a better insight into your thoughts and feelings,” she explained.

