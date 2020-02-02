Feeling low? Some natural ways in which you can find happiness

Dark chocolates are everybody’s go-to food when they are feeling not-so-happy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Dark chocolates are everybody’s go-to food when they are feeling not-so-happy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is said that you are what you eat. Your health, especially your mental health, is dependent on a lot of factors, one of them being food. Everybody wants to be happy in life, but happiness is not just a state of mind. It is something you work on every day. Happiness is also linked to hormones. If you feed them just the right kind of food, the serotonin, dopamine and endorphins can make life easy for you. As such, here are some happy foods that you will find in your kitchen, for days when you are especially feeling the blues. Read on.

Dark chocolate

Let’s begin with the most obvious one. Chocolates, especially the dark ones, are everybody’s go-to food when they are feeling not-so-happy. It is believed that the caffeine in dark chocolate keeps the sleepiness away, making us feel more focused and ready. Also, dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants, which have mood-altering powers.

Nuts and seeds

Serotonin is considered to be the happy hormone. It regulates the mood and memory. And what you feed your gastrointestinal system, ultimately affects the endocrine system, too. Nuts and seeds contain a lot of vitamin E, which protects the cells from oxidative stress that makes it difficult for the brain to breathe and function normally.

Salmon

Fish consumption benefits health. Among other things, the omega-3 fatty acids help in the relaxation of muscles, in digestion, in the clotting of blood, and in fertility. According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, people who consume more fish are less likely to experience symptoms of depression. By incorporating salmon fish, you give a boost to your diet, because your body cannot naturally produce essential fatty acid.

Blueberries

The secret to happiness lies in blueberries. These berries improve the flow of blood to the brain, making it easy for the body to move around dopamine and serotonin. Also, blueberries are rich in antioxidants, simple carbs and fiber, thereby reducing inflammation in the body.

Other things to try

Try aromatherapy. It is believed that some smells can instantly release dopamine and serotonin in the blood, thereby reducing stress and anxiety. You can try some lavender sprigs and/or essential oils. Additionally, you can also diffuse some vanilla which, studies say, increases the serotonin levels in the body.

