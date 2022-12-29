Ditch junk food when feeling low on energy; reach out for these instead

Once in a while, we all tend to feel lethargic and low on energy. At such times, what should you do to beat the slump? No, the answer is not reaching out for junk foods like chips, chocolates, and candy bars, but instead munching on some healthy foods to replenish the lost fluids from the body.

Agreed Pratiksha Kadam, Consultant, dietetics and nutrition, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai and said that if you feel low on energy, you should consume water and fruits that can boost your energy levels. “It is important to ensure that you are properly hydrated. Eating home-cooked, well-balanced meals also provide a quick fix for this. Consuming liquids in the form of soups or buttermilk helps boost energy levels as well,” she said.

Nidhi Sharma, a fitness professional and entrepreneur took to Instagram and said, “Do you end up eating junk when you feel low on energy? A healthy lifestyle is less about self-control and determination, and more about better planning. Planning the right items ahead will help you to rejuvenate quickly.”

She also suggested some foods that you should always keep handy.

Oranges

These are the ‘power house’ of energy and vitamin C. Besides that, oranges contain phosphorus, minerals and fibre for healthy functioning of your body.

Coconut water

One of the best drinks to combat summer heat, it also serves as a powerful natural sports drink for an instant boost of energy

Dates

A great source of natural sugars, which makes them ideal for an instant energy boost. Dates provide a quick lift of energy and boost stamina levels post-workout, and when you feel exhausted. They are also a great source of calcium, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc and iron, mentioned Doli Baliyan, clinical head dietician, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun.

Bananas

(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Contain helpful nutrients that make the body feel energetic.

Sesame seeds

Rich in magnesium, which helps convert sugar into usable energy.

Lemon mint water

(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Potassium in lemon improves brain nerve function and oxygenation of your cells which, further, improves energy levels.

“Unprocessed foods, seasonal fruits and vegetables, lean protein, seeds and nuts, whole grains and complex carbs are important to fight fatigue and stay energised throughout the day,” Baliyan told indianexpress.com.

Additional tips

*”Never get in a situation where you don’t have these items handy with you because that’s the time when your mind stops working and you make all the wrong decisions,” Nidhi warned.

*These food items are easy to get, low in calories, packed with nutrients and can be consumed everyday.

