Feeling constantly depressed, irritated, and having bad mood swings may indicate a deficiency of this hormone

Do you ever find yourself feeling low or sad for no particular reason? Well, all you may need to do is consume some serotonin-inducing foods in your diet. According to Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, feeling constantly depressed, irritated, and having bad mood swings for no reason may actually all be signs of serotonin deficiency. To fight the same, the expert recommended having foods rich in “tryptophan, an amino acid that helps increase serotonin production, which can have a positive effect on your mood and overall health.”

As such, if you are looking to eat your way to calmness or happiness, here are 7 right serotonin-rich foods that can help, as suggested by her. These include bananas, almonds, A2 milk, pineapple, and soy products. But before we list the benefits of these foods, let’s first find out all about serotonin, or the “feel-good hormone”.

How do foods impact serotonin levels?

“Serotonin is crucial for controlling mood and sleep cycles. It is commonly believed that by eating foods high in tryptophan, you can boost your serotonin levels. Foods high in protein, iron, riboflavin, and vitamin-6 all tend to contain large amounts of tryptophan,” said Dr Sushma PS, Dietitian, Jindal Naturecure Institute, adding that “no food directly produces serotonin.”

As such, she added that while foods high in tryptophan amino acid won’t boost serotonin on their own, “they can cause the body to release more insulin, which promotes amino acid absorption and leaves tryptophan in the blood. If you mix high tryptophan foods with carbs, you might get a serotonin boost”.

Combine tryptophan rich foods with carbohydrates for better serotonin levels

Dr Sushma PS further advised that clubbing carbohydrates with tryptophan rich foods is an effective way to get serotonin released by our body. “Your best chance at achieving a serotonin boost without using supplements is to eat tryptophan rich food often, with a serving of healthy carbohydrates,” she said, adding that one must try to consume tryptophan-rich food with 250 grams of carbohydrates. “Like brown rice, oats, and whole wheat products,” she shared.

5 foods for better serotonin levels:

Commenting on the 5 food items shared by Dr Batra, Dr G Sushma, Clinical Nutritionist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said:

Bananas. Bananas contain tryptophan and are also rich in magnesium and potassium. Our body uses tryptophan to produce 5-HTP, the compound that makes serotonin and melatonin, two mood and sleep-regulating neurotransmitters. Magnesium is also beneficial for regulating mood.

Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan. (Pic source: Pixabay) Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Pineapple. Pineapple is a tropical fruit with potential health benefits, including regulating mood. Its enzyme bromelain has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce brain inflammation and improve mood. Pineapple is also a good source of vitamin C, which is linked to reducing depression and anxiety symptoms.

Pineapple contains the protein bromelain, which comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. (Pic source: Pixabay) Pineapple contains the protein bromelain, which comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Almonds. Almonds are nutrient-dense and contain magnesium, which regulates mood and reduces anxiety. They are also a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, all of which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote a balanced mood.

Almonds pack a lot of nutrients, including folate and magnesium. (Pic source: Pixabay) Almonds pack a lot of nutrients, including folate and magnesium. (Pic source: Pixabay)

A2 cow’s milk. A2 cow’s milk comes from cows that only produce the A2 beta-casein protein, which is believed to be easier to digest. It may have benefits for mood regulation by reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Cow’s milk is also a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, contributing to overall health and well-being.

A2 milk contains tryptophan which is an amino acid that produces serotonin. (Pic source: Pixabay) A2 milk contains tryptophan which is an amino acid that produces serotonin. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Tofu. Tofu is a plant-based protein source rich in tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin. It is also a good source of protein, iron, and calcium, supporting a healthy mood and reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. Tofu is also low in saturated fat and high in unsaturated fats, making it a heart-healthy food choice.

Soy products are rich sources of tryptophan. (Pic source: Pixabay) Soy products are rich sources of tryptophan. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Dr G Sushma, however, advised seeking expert opinion “if you’re struggling with mental health issues, as food alone is not a substitute for medical treatment.”

Daily habits to boost serotonin levels

Dr Sushma PS shared daily habits that can help boost your serotonin levels. They are:

• A steady supply of energy throughout the day can help to balance mood. Whole grains are digested slowly by the body, which means they release energy gradually.

• Healthful snacks, such as nuts and seeds or fruit can provide energy between meals.

• Drinking plenty of fluids during the day keeps the body and brain hydrated. This is critical for energy levels and correct brain functioning.

• Having a healthy gut is vital for the production of serotonin. The following can help promote a healthy gut.

• Including prebiotic- and probiotic-rich foods in the diet

• Limiting foods that negatively alter gut bacteria, such as artificial sweeteners, trans fats, and processed and refined sugars

• Sunshine may trigger the production of serotonin. So, getting some daylight every day could help to improve a person’s mood.

• Exercise has benefits for mental as well as physical health. It may reduce the risk of depression and provide an immediate mood boost as it releases endorphins, which help cope with pain or stress.

• Feeling positive is often about balance. Diet, exercise, sleep, and a positive outlook are all key elements to improving mood.

