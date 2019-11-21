Feeling guilty after a binge-eating session? Know what you can do to fight it

Let us first get this straight: binge eating is not the same as overeating. While the latter is a one-off thing that leaves you feeling incredibly full and restless, binge eating, or the binge eating disorder (BED) makes you have multiple episodes wherein you feel like eating a lot in a single sitting, even when you are not hungry.

A medical condition, BED needs a professional intervention and a proper treatment plan. But, there are also some things you can do to reduce these episodes.

Don’t follow a diet

Experts believe that diet plans are fads that restrict eating methods and trigger episodes of binge eating. As such, it is better to not follow any plan. People tend to overeat after abstaining from certain foods — a result of increased craving. If at all you are looking to keep your weight in check, eat healthy.

Stay hydrated

If you want to curb your cravings, you must stay hydrated. Drinking water periodically throughout the day may help with binge eating. Studies show that an increased water intake leads to a decrease in hunger and calorie intake.

Don’t skip meals

When you skip meals, you tend to give in to your hunger pangs and binge-eat. Instead, stick to you regular eating schedule to combat this feeling.

Do yoga

According to researches done in the past, yoga has the power to decrease the levels of stress hormones like cortisol, thereby preventing a binge-eating episode. It also encourages mindfulness with its specific breathing techniques and asanas.

Get enough sleep

A well-rested mind ensures the body functions properly. Recent studies show that people who have BED also show more symptoms of insomnia. It is important to squeeze in sufficient hours, so as to keep your appetite in check.