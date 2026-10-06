Feeling fine after a heart attack? You could still have a serious blockage

If someone feels fine after a heart attack, can they still have a significant blockage?

Feeling better after a heart attack can understandably make a person think the worst is over. But being free of chest pain or other symptoms does not always mean the heart arteries are clear. In some cases, a significant blockage can still be present even when the person feels completely normal.

Affirming the same, Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Some people may feel completely normal after a heart attack but still have a serious blockage in one or more heart arteries.”

Why can someone feel fine despite a blockage?

A heart attack usually occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is reduced or blocked. The symptoms may settle after the immediate episode, but that does not necessarily mean the underlying narrowing in the artery has disappeared.