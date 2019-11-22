Feeling constantly nauseous? Know why it could be happening

Nausea is the uncomfortable feeling of wanting to throw up. It can happen because of reasons serious and non-serious. Broadly, there are two types of nausea — acute and chronic. While acute lasts less than a month, chronic nausea lasts longer, and may come and go in intervals. Needless to say, nausea is extremely uncomfortable; and if you have been feeling nauseous constantly of late, here are some reasons why it could be happening.

GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux or GERD happens when the ring of muscle between the stomach and the esophagus becomes weak. This can make the contents of the stomach rise up, causing nausea. GERD’s most common symptom is a heartburn, accompanied by bad breath, sour or bitter taste in the mouth, vomiting, swallowing problems, tooth enamel problems, to name a few.

Pancreatitis

Another serious condition, pancreatitis happens when there is an inflammation in the pancreas. This could cause digestive problems, since it is the pancreas that secretes enzymes to help with digestion. Upper abdominal and/or back pain, weight loss fever, etc., are some of the other symptoms. Mostly, heavy drinkers and smokers are at risk.

Peptic ulcer

These ulcers happen when there are open sores on the lining of the stomach or small intestine. Stomach pain in between meals is the other common symptom, besides bloating, heartburn and feeling full.

Anxiety disorders

Another classic reason why you could be feeling nauseous lately. Anxiety can last long and interfere with your daily life. It is accompanied by other symptoms like rapid breathing, increased heart rate, restlessness, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, etc., all of which can affect your digestive health and cause nausea.

Pregnancy

A classic sign of pregnancy, nausea and vomiting happen due to the many hormonal changes in the body. Often called ‘morning sickness’ the nausea can happen any time of the day. It usually does not harm the baby, unless it begins to cause severe dehydration and weight loss.

Other causes

Besides those listed above, there are many other causes for feeling nauseous constantly. These include: hepatitis — that causes liver inflammation and gall bladder disease, among others. You can start with some home remedies for temporary relief, like including ginger in your diet, keeping yourself hydrated at all times, eating small but nutritious meals throughout the day, sleeping well, avoiding caffeinated drinks and alcohol. But, for the sake of your health, it is best to visit a doctor and find out what exactly is going on — especially if the nausea has started interfering with your day-to-day activities.