Beat the bloat with these simple tips

Sometimes, it becomes difficult to resist certain foods (read: pizza, pasta, tandoori chicken, and malai kofta!). And what follows after such a deliciously hearty meal is flatulence and bloating. However, it must be known that temptation is not always the reason behind overeating.

Also Read | 5 myths about immunity-boosting foods you should know about

From distraction to dehydration, according to dietitian Shivani Kandwal, founder of Nutrivibes, there can be many other reasons that may compel one to overeat.

Distraction during eating

Watching TV while eating or using a mobile phone leads us to eat more as “we eat fast without paying enough attention to what we are eating,” she told indianexpress.com.

Stress

As per the expert, stress is one of the major reasons for overeating. “When stressed, the body releases a hormone which promotes hunger to manage the energy loss,” she explained.

Eating fast

People who eat very fast tend to overeat because their brain takes time to realise that their stomach is full and send a cue to it to stop eating, she said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dehydration

“As per a study, you might feel hungry when you are actually thirsty, which means, whenever you feel hungry drink a glass of water, If you still feel hungry, then you may have a small meal,” she suggested.

The dietitian further suggested eating a tsp of fennel seeds post meals to get relief from bloating or a warm glass of water with ginger and lemon. “Also, you can take one tsp of apple cider vinegar before meals or a herbal tea post meals,” she advised.

Apart from the above tips, you can also try some simple yet effective ways to relieve bloating, as shared by Anshu Dua, a nutritionist, on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHU DUA || NUTRITIONIST (@nutritionist_anshudua)

*Don’t skip breakfast: It might seem like a good idea to skip breakfast after a heavy dinner. However, the expert said that a light and fiber-rich breakfast nudges your body back to its routine.

*Stay active and walk around: A 15-minute brisk walk can help take the pressure off your stomach and stimulate your digestive system.

*Eat potassium-rich food: Potassium aids the body to get rid of excess fluids. Foods such as bananas, coconut water, cucumber, watermelon, spinach and sweet potato are great options.

Also Read | Why you should consume lotus stem or kamal kakdi

*Hydrate yourself: “The feeling of bloating after overeating usually comes from all the fluids your body is holding on to due to all the sodium-rich food you might have eaten. Drinking a decent amount of water will help flush out some of that sodium and make your body release the excess fluids, which will make it feel less bloated. Drink as much as is comfortable, and keep sipping on water through the day,” she suggested.

*Sip some hot tea: She, however, added that not all bloating is due to fluid retention. “Overeating, or eating foods that irritate the intestinal tract can lead to gas in the digestive tract. Sipping on hot tea can help soothe your gut and relieve some of the gas that might be causing you discomfort. Opt for a mint tea or dandelion tea, if you want something milder. Make sure you avoid sugar in the tea, though, because sugar too leads to water retention in your cells,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!