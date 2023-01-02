scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Feeling extra bloated in the cold weather? Try doing these things

Bloating can be caused by a variety of factors. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said many people feel dehydrated and bloated during this time of the year

winter bloating, feeling bloated in winters, winter health, winter constipation, simple remedies for bloating, indian express newsBloating could be because of many factors. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
Feeling extra bloated in the cold weather? Try doing these things
While we all enjoy winters, it is no secret that there are some health issues that plague certain people, depending on the food they eat and the kind of lifestyle they lead, and among them is bloating. Bloating, however, is not a seasonal illness and can happen to anyone at any time of the year. But, it is quite a common thing in winters. Why is it so?

According to hopkinsmedicine.org, bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. It states that people might confuse bloating with other reasons for a more noticeable belly like “abdominal wall laxity, or looseness” — common among older women and those who have had children.

Bloating can be caused by a variety of factors. Explaining how it is connected to the winter season and what can be done for relief, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram and said in a video that many people feel dehydrated and bloated during this time of the year.

“While we love winters, we may notice a few changes in our diet, exercise regime and sleeping pattern,” Agarwal said, adding that all of this may affect our digestion without us even realising it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

“It may lead to problems like constipation and bloating. Bloating could be because of many factors. It could be because of drinking less water, or drinking too much of hot caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee. It could be because of lack of physical activity, or because of just being lazy and sleeping all day,” said the nutritionist.

She proceeded to share a few tips to deal with winter bloating:

1. Drink enough water, since staying hydrated is important. It can solve most of your health problems.
2. Consume fibre-rich foods. Have seasonal fruits and vegetables.
3. Make sure you stay physically active.
4. Do not oversleep.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
