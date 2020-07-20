Feeling beat in lockdown? These dietary changes may boost your mood and health

Lockdown blues and feelings of despair can be fought back with clean diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Lockdown blues and feelings of despair can be fought back with clean diet. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Life has changed drastically in the last few months. The pandemic has confined most people to their homes, from where they have been working and juggling other chores. As such, people have been feeling the lockdown blues. These are typically feelings of despair that come with the uncertainty of the future.

But, there is a solution — there always is. Experts say that mental health and physical health are linked, and if you focus on one, you automatically focus on the other, too; both of them go hand in hand. It is imperative that we talk about how we are feeling inside our head, especially since these are unprecedented times and everyone is experiencing them differently.

If you are feeling beat of late, and are looking for ways to help yourself fight the blues, online fitness trainer and sports nutritionist Diksha Chhabra suggests you make some healthy dietary changes. “You can say a healthy gut is a happy gut. It can help you to beat all kinds of stress and anxiety, and make you feel good about yourself. The right kind of food affects the brain, and a balanced diet along with exercise, can overcome many mental health issues. Foods that are rich in certain chemicals, vitamins and minerals influence our biochemistry, thus lifting our mood immediately,” she says.

* Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate, with at least 70 per cent cocoa, is a great mood booster that fits the healthy diet bracket perfectly, because of less sugar content. It helps boost the endorphins in our body which, in turn, helps in easing any kind of emotional and mental stress.

* Omega 3: Omega 3 fatty acids are naturally found in fish, nuts and flaxseeds. They play a vital role in our body’s cell manufacturing, skin and hair health, which give us a feeling of happiness. In case you find it difficult to add naturally, omega 3 is available in form of supplements, too.

* Foods rich in vitamin D: Mushroom, poultry and milk are some rich sources of vitamin D. Vitamin D can also be amplified through the sun, which is a natural source. It helps to regulate the serotonin levels in brain, which can ward off depression and anxiety.

* Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables are rich in folic acid, magnesium, vitamin C and B6. All of these essential micro nutrients play a vital role in regulating many brain activities.

* Probiotics: Food rich in probiotics and fermented food help in maintaining good bacteria in your gut. Probiotics are the good bacteria living in our intestines, known for aiding digestion, boosting the immune system and cleaning our gut. A good gut health has a calming effect on the brain.

