‘Fear was not my first reaction,’ says Chhavi Mittal as she shares her recovery journey

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, has been actively sharing her experience on social media. Apart from sharing her diet and exercise routine, the actor has also been spreading awareness about cancer and the need for early detection.

In her latest Instagram post, Chhavi recounted her battle with breast cancer and her first reaction to the news. “You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. Breast cancer has taught me that only you can win your battle,” she wrote.

Recalling her first reaction to the news as neither “fearful” nor “panicked”, she said, “You know when the biopsy report is positive, the lab does not send you a report, it is the doctor who calls you. And when the doctor called me, I knew this is not the name which I want to see flash on my screen and there must be a problem.”

Chhavi emphasised that accepting the situation and working out the next steps, rather than panicking about it helps. She added that facing the situation bravely was the best she could do. “I’m going to let this sink in — this is real, this is happening, now let’s see what we have to do to tackle it and I understood that this is something that needs to be done and there is no point in panicking about it,” she said.

Recently, the actor also shared the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Suggesting self-examinations and mammograms, she said, “Just be informed. Don’t close your eyes to symptoms.” She called early detection ” the only solution” and emphasised on the importance of regular checkups.

