These foods will help you fight fatigue effectively

Fatigue has become extremely common these days, thanks to our fast-paced lives, hectic schedules, increased screen time, and less sleep. As such, if you wake up feeling tired, or feel too lethargic to get through the day and daily activities, you might want to reconsider your diet, which can help you combat fatigue in the most effective way.

Stressing the same, Anjali Peswani, a nutritionist, recently shared a list of foods on her Instagram page that she can help fight fatigue. “When we feel tired most of the time and our body constantly feels sluggish and low, it’s time to look closer at the food on your plate. Make sure you include these foods for good, sustainable energy,” she added.

According to the expert, spinach (full of energy-supporting B vitamins and is iron-dense, which reduces fatigue); banana (an excellent source of potassium, which leads to low energy levels if you don’t have enough); eggs (a great energy source that supplies sustained energy to the body); beans (full of fiber which takes longer to digest and provide a longer energy boost); oatmeal (contain quality carbs that are stored in the body as glycogen and provide fuel); nuts (include both protein and fiber, which help boost your energy and keep it from wavering all day), watermelon (has a 90 % water content, which helps prevent dehydration and provide energy); and mushrooms (rich in vitamin B, they are great for energy production).

Check out her post below:

To understand more about this comprehensive list, we reached out to Garima Goyal, a registered dietician), who listed the same foods, while also adding a few others that included:

*Eggs: A storehouse of protein, healthy fats and calcium, eggs make for a wholesome meal. The satiety offered by eggs keeps a person high on energy for a longer time. You can make an omelette or eat it boiled.

*Bananas: This fruit is loaded with carbohydrates, fibre, and potassium. Having just one banana gives you enough power to perform a long workout. Having a banana pre workout has been studied to be beneficial, and equivalent to any sports drink.

*Almonds: This tiny nut houses copious amounts of healthy fats and protein. A few almonds a day helps keep a person full for longer and instantly gives them an energy boost.

*Watermelon: A great source of hydration, vitamins and minerals. Fatigue often occurs due to dehydration, and eating this fruit helps.

*Spinach: This dark green leafy vegetable has the royal nutrient that helps with energy boosting: iron, which helps transport oxygen to the body cells. Low iron levels in the body can also cause fatigue. Thus, eating spinach replenishes the body’s lost energy very well.

*Chia seeds: These tiny seeds help maintain the glucose homeostasis of the body and prevent blood sugar spikes. The fibre in these seeds thus play a significant role.

*Dates: Turn to dates for a boost of instant energy. A nutrient storehouse, a date has calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and iron.

*Oats: In order to stay away from unnecessary fatigue, body needs an energy source that is providing long lasting energy. So rather than consuming refined carbohydrates such as sugar, have a source of complex carbohydrates such as oats.

“Have you ever felt lazy after eating a heavy meal? The best advice would be to eat small and frequent meals throughout the day. Usually the food items that give a genuine energy boost are those that are minimally processed,” she concluded.

