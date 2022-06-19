scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Father’s Day: How caregivers can help their dads manage diabetes better

With diabetes being a growing concern, it is imperative we educate ourselves about this condition

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 12:30:52 pm
It is important to accompany your father for doctor appointments as you will get a better understanding of the progress or a change in the medication and diet. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Father’s Day is an annual celebration that recognises the contribution of dads and dad-like figures in the family. It is a day to acknowledge and pamper fathers. While gifting them and taking them out for a nice lunch and dinner is a good way to spend the day, one important thing to keep in mind is that fathers are aging, and it is always a good idea to push them towards leading a healthy lifestyle, getting themselves timely doctor appointments, etc.

Dr Banshi Saboo, chief diabetologist and chairman of Diabetes Care & Hormone Clinic, Ahmedabad, says one of the biggest barriers to healthy aging is diabetes.

“Excess sugar in the body — which is a key feature of this condition — not only damages blood vessels and organs, but also affects one’s quality of life. Living with diabetes means coping with a strict regimen of physical exercise, dietary management, and periodic testing,” Dr Saboo says.

According to the doctor, the number of people with diabetes is growing globally. “The International Diabetes Federation estimates state that around 74.2 million adults in India were living with diabetes in 2021.”

With diabetes being a growing concern, it is imperative we educate ourselves about this condition. This Father’s Day, the doctor shares some useful tips to help caregivers manage diabetes better among dads. Read on.

1. Educate them: To help your father manage diabetes better, teach him to take the right measures to monitor his blood glucose levels. Teach him how to use continuous glucose monitoring devices and interpret the findings. Educate him about the symptoms of hypoglycemia which are mainly hunger pangs, dizziness, confusion, and sweating.

2. Doctor visits: It is important to accompany your father for doctor appointments as you will get a better understanding of the progress or a change in the medication and diet. The more the caregiver understands about type 2 diabetes, the better is the support that can be provided.

3. Understand the spikes: It is important to understand the signs of high and low blood sugar levels and what causes such a sudden spike. You can notice a change when your father’s mood seems off or irritable. That is when you understand better if he needs to eat, rest, or take medication.

4. Monitoring blood glucose regularly: Encourage your father to check his blood glucose levels regularly. It is also helpful to discuss (in advance) what to do in the event of a drop in blood sugar levels. Since low blood sugar can cause confusion, your loved one may be unable to articulate the steps to raise their blood sugar at that moment. Teach him how to monitor his glucose levels with the help of a continuous glucose monitoring device. These devices are prick free and come with a sensor scan that provides real time data.

5. Help him stay active: A 20-30 minute outdoor walk will not just keep your father active physically, it will also make him feel better if he is feeling low. In addition to walking, you can also sign him up for yoga or swimming classes.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

