Food therapist debunks ‘fat-free’ meal myth; here’s what to consider

In order to lose weight, many have started to go on no-carbs, no-fat diet. In fact, eating only a small portion of such food makes one experience hunger pangs later , which leads one to binge-eat. Is it a sustainable practice? Are you guilty of such food habits? Food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola shared a note on what one should consider when eating such meals.

“Lot of you eat one roti or just a few spoons of rice, a small katori of sabzi which is literally made in no fat and some pickle with it and feel you ate a perfect meal which will help you lose weight faster. Starving like this may make you lose some weight on the scale but since you are not getting complete nutrition, expect your body to crash very soon,” she warned in a post on Instagram.

Dr Ria said one is missing out on “proteins (vegetarian or non-vegetarian that’s totally your choice) and essential fats”.

“Eating fat-free meals like these and eating a very small quantity of it will only give you hunger pangs later and make you binge eat as well. So rather add on a dal or meat or paneer to the plate and add on another roti if you feel like and a bigger portion of sabzi and a cup of dahi as well and make sure you cook the meal with some fat like ghee or some pure oil which again helps you stay full for longer,” she added.

So, how can one eat right?

“Eating right is not about eating too less or eating too much, it’s about eating balanced meals, eating combinations that will keep you stay full for a long time,” she said while emphasising that eating less or eating the wrong food combinations will only leave you with hunger pangs and make you fall sick later.

Previously, the food therapist had suggested how one should aim for balanced meals with some preparation ahead of the meal times which helps save time, too.

“Especially when you are looking to meet your fitness goals, it is important to plan before hand,” she said, while sharing a few hacks.

*Prepare dosa batter and store in the fridge without adding salt, and use throughout the week.

*Prepare green chutney and keep, or chop coconut and keep to make a quick coconut chutney.

*Always keep homemade pickles and ghee to make your meals tasty.

*Chop vegetables and keep them ready in the refrigerator. “You can use them for your one pot meals like fried rice, pulao, raita etc.,” she said.

*Keep grilled meats/fish or pre-marinated ones or boiled chana, rajma, chickpea (boiled or sprouted) in the fridge to make quick curry or dry preparations.

*Keep basic spices on the shelves.

*Keep some whole grain semi-cooked rotis which can be heated and made into rotis or paratha, or semi-cooked parathas in the fridge.

*Make and store fresh ginger-garlic paste.

*Keep fresh herbs in the fridge.

*Keep fruits like watermelon, apple, orange, papaya, guava, and pear as they make for a good snack.

*Keep some curd in the fridge.

*Keep chickpea flour, and eggs that make for a quick breakfast meal like besan chilla or omelette.

