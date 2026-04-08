‘If you’ve been waking up really hungry…’: Fitness coach shares ‘seven strange signs’ that indicate you are losing fat; nutritionist verifies and urges caution

Fat loss doesn’t always follow a predictable line. Fitness coach and content creator Eric Roberts recently outlined “seven strange signs” that may suggest your body is actively losing fat.

In an Instagram video, he explained how these physical changes can point to ongoing progress even before the scale reflects it. One of the most surprising signs, he says, is when weight appears stuck for weeks. “If your weight has been stalled out for like two to three weeks, you’re about to have the whoosh effect where your body will release a lot of water and fat at once, and your scale will drop like three to six lbs overnight.”

Hunger patterns can also shift. “If you’ve been going to bed a little bit hungry, this is a sign your body is in that calorie deficit, and you’re about to lose a lot of fat.” Similarly, “If you’ve been waking up really hungry, this means your metabolism is working, and you’re about to see a big drop on the scale.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dietary changes may trigger temporary discomfort. “If you’ve switched to eating healthier and you’re getting headaches, this is your body basically detoxing from the high sugar, high processed foods and adapting to the healthier foods, which means you’ll lose weight soon.” Increased sweating during workouts can also be interpreted as progress: “If you’ve started to sweat more during your workouts, this means your body is losing fat and building muscle at the same time.”

Beyond hunger and sweat, subtle shifts in body composition may appear before scale changes. “If you’re noticing your clothes getting looser, but the number on the scale hasn’t dropped yet, it will soon just keep going.” He also notes changes in urination patterns: “If you notice yourself peeing a lot more, your fat cells hold water. So before your body gets rid of it, it releases all of the water and then the fat. And that’s when your scale will drop a lot.”

But are signs like headaches, increased sweating, frequent urination, and extreme hunger reliable indicators of fat loss?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Headaches, increased sweating, frequent urination, and extreme hunger are not reliable or direct indicators of fat loss. These symptoms are usually related to shifts in hydration, blood sugar regulation, electrolyte balance, or changes in dietary composition rather than actual fat reduction.”

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She continues, “For example, headaches during a calorie deficit are often linked to dehydration, low sodium intake, caffeine withdrawal, or unstable blood glucose levels. Increased sweating may reflect higher training intensity or thermogenic effects of certain foods, but sweating itself does not equate to fat loss. Frequent urination is common when carbohydrate intake is reduced because glycogen depletion leads to water loss, as glycogen binds water in the body. This is water weight reduction, not fat loss.”

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Extreme hunger is typically a sign of a significant energy deficit or inadequate intake of protein and fibre. “While some increase in appetite is expected in a calorie deficit, persistent or intense hunger can indicate that the approach is too aggressive,” notes Joshi.

“True fat loss is a gradual metabolic process involving the mobilisation and oxidation of stored triglycerides,” states Joshi, adding that it does not usually produce dramatic physical symptoms. “When symptoms feel intense or disruptive, they often signal that the body is under stress rather than efficiently losing fat.”

How valid is the ‘whoosh effect’ theory?

Joshi stresses, “The so-called whoosh effect is largely anecdotal but can be explained physiologically. Fat loss itself is not sudden. When the body breaks down triglycerides stored in fat cells, the fat cells shrink gradually over time. However, temporary fluid retention can mask this reduction on the weighing scale.”

During prolonged calorie restriction or high stress, Joshi says, cortisol levels can rise, promoting water retention. “Additionally, as fat cells empty, there can be temporary shifts in intracellular water. When hormonal balance stabilises, sodium intake normalises, or stress reduces, the retained water is released, resulting in a sudden drop on the scale. This is perceived as a dramatic overnight loss.”

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What changes rapidly is body water, not body fat. The underlying fat loss would have been occurring slowly in the background during the plateau. “Therefore, while people may experience a sudden scale drop, it reflects fluid dynamics rather than an abrupt acceleration of fat metabolism,” notes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.