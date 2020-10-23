Fasting for Navratri? Here are some healthy and safe ways in which you can lose weight

Instead of fruits, focus more on vegetables this fasting season. (Source: Pixabay)

While it is important to enjoy the festivities this season, it is also important to not take health for granted. Many people fast during the Navratri time, and if you are one of them and are also on a diet, here are some ways you can safely combine the two, and have fun celebrating the festival.

Online fitness trainer and sports nutritionist Diksha Chhabra shares valuable inputs on how you can lose weight in a healthy manner this year. Read on.

* Make paneer a part of your daily diet. It is a rich source of protein and is completely acceptable when you are fasting, too.

* Using kuttu flour (buckwheat) while fasting can help. Use it to make rotis, dosas, or even pancakes, instead of consuming it in the form of puris, pakodas or paranthas.

* If you use sabudana as a replacement for rice, you can continue doing so, but instead of frying it, sauté it with very less ghee or oil if you are making a khichdi. You can also quinoa, which is a good source of complex carbs and is very much acceptable when you are fasting. Make a pulao of quinoa and enjoy it with your vegetable curries.

* For breakfast, you can prepare a sabudana or a makhana kheer with no or low sugar. Best would be to make it with stevia — it is sweet and completely harmless when it comes to dieting.

* Ensure that curd and/or buttermilk is a part of your daily diet. The weather is still warm and fluid intake is important. You can also have coconut water and lemonade so as to keep yourself hydrated. They act as fillers when you are fasting and dieting at the same time.

* While many of us believe having a bowl of fruits is the best way to lose weight while fasting, it is not so. Instead of having all the fruits, stick with one or two a day — especially low-sugar fruits like orange, sweet lime, apple, kiwi, as well as watermelon, to name a few.

* Additionally, instead of fruits, focus more on vegetables. Have them as curries or even as snacks. Eat nuts — almonds, walnuts, makhanas, etc.

