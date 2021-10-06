Fasting this Navratri? Keep these essential tips in mind

The much-awaited festival of Navratri is right around the corner. During this festival, many people observe a fast for nine days. Fasting is not just considered auspicious during Navratri but is also a great way to detox your body as it helps flush out harmful toxins.

However, fasting, if not done the right way, can do more harm than good. So, if you are planning to fast this Navratri, you must keep certain essential tips in mind and stay away from some widely believed myths. Food therapist Ria Banerjee Ankola took to Instagram to share a few tips. Take a look.

“Don’t pity yourself while you sit to eat your meal. Enjoy the fast if you are doing it, otherwise don’t do something which your mind and body do not allow,” she wrote.

She further busted two common myths about fasting during the festival.

Myth: Load up on sugar and fried foods every day thinking they will give you too much energy.

Fact: Excess sugar causes unnecessary insulin spikes and sugar fluctuations in the body and leaves you with massive hunger pangs all day which, in turn, damages your health, according to the expert.

She added, “Fried foods are fine (only if your medical conditions allow it) once in a white but not every day as so much extra fat is not necessary. So, take care of your heart.”

Myth: Eating too many fruits, dry fruits, starchy, fried things and drinking juices all day will keep the energy level high.

Fact: She said, “Fruits and dry fruits and natural forms of starch like potatoes and sabudana are fine in limit. However, check if all of them suit your medical conditions. Juices break all the fibre of the fruit so rather, eat whole fruits.”

Emphasising the benefits of fasting, she concluded, “Fasting is good for health as you are giving rest to your system. So, make sure you eat mindfully and not overload the system and totally waste all your efforts of fasting.”

