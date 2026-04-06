‘My fasting blood sugar is 111 mg/dL and H1abc is 5.5 per cent. Is this normal?’

Is a fasting blood sugar level above 100 mg/dL concerning? When we came across a Quora query on the same topic, we turned to a diabetologist, who said that, ideally, fasting levels should be below 100 mg/dL. In response to “My fasting blood sugar is 111 and my H1abc is 5.5. Is this normal?”, Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that a fasting blood sugar of 111 mg/dL is slightly above the normal range and is usually classified as impaired fasting glucose, often called prediabetes.

“However, the HbA1c of 5.5 per cent is well within the normal range, which is below 5.7 per cent. This reflects good average blood sugar control over the past 2 to 3 months,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

This situation can be confusing, but it’s not uncommon. “A single fasting reading can be influenced by various short-term factors like stress, poor sleep, late-night meals, or even minor illnesses. HbA1c offers a broader view and suggests that your overall glucose control has been stable,” he explained.

Rather than causing worry, this should be seen as an early signal and an opportunity to take preventive steps. “It indicates that while you are not diabetic, your body may be showing signs of mild insulin resistance,” said Dr Ghody.

What steps should be taken in this situation?

The focus should be on improving your lifestyle rather than starting medication. “Regular physical activity, such as at least 30 to 45 minutes of brisk walking or similar exercise most days of the week, can greatly improve insulin sensitivity. Your diet also plays a key role. Reducing refined carbohydrates, controlling portion sizes, and eating more fibre from vegetables, whole grains, and pulses can help stabilise blood sugar levels,” said Dr Ghody.

Are you eating more fibre? (Photo: Freepik) Are you eating more fibre? (Photo: Freepik)

Maintaining a healthy weight, getting good sleep, and managing stress are equally important but often ignored.

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Dr Ghody advised repeating your fasting glucose after a few weeks under optimal conditions, meaning adequate sleep and proper fasting. “If the levels remain high, it’s best to consult a qualified healthcare professional. In some cases, a post-meal blood sugar or an oral glucose tolerance test may be recommended for a clearer view,” said Dr Ghody.

Are your blood sugar levels within range? (Photo: Quora) Are your blood sugar levels within range? (Photo: Quora)

While there is no immediate cause for concern, it is a good chance to be proactive. “Small, consistent lifestyle changes now can help prevent diabetes in the future,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.