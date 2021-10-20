Here’s how you can get back on track with your diet after Navratri fasting

October 20, 2021 4:40:22 pm
Many people observe a fast for nine days during the auspicious festival of Navratri. Fasting is considered as one of the best ways to detox the body. Now that the festival has concluded, it’s time to get back on track with our regular diet and lifestyle.
However, you need to be mindful during this transition as “eating anything and everything after fasting can hamper your body,” according to dietician Richa Doshi. “This might cause discomfort and disturbance in your body,” she said as she shared simple tips to build a better routine post-Navratri.
Here’s what you can do post-Navratri to get back on track if you fasted during these nine days.
*If you have indulged in sweets and fried foods, don’t try to compensate for it by eating only salads.
*Do not skip your meals. Instead, try to have small and frequent meals to curb unnecessary cravings.
*Include probiotics like curd that can help improve your digestion.
*Be physically active.
*Avoid spicy foods as they irritate your gut and cause discomfort.
*Keep yourself hydrated to flush out toxins from your body.
Follow these simple and effective tips to stay healthy and happy this festive season.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
