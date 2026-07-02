Farah Khan says she took 4-5 years to lose postpartum weight ‘unlike today’s actors’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Farah Khan recently shared that she took 4-5 years to lose postpartum weight after the birth of her triplets. “I lost baby weight in 4-5 years. I am not able to believe that today’s actors manage to lose baby weight within two months. I was 42 when I was trying IVF. And I was 43 when I delivered,” the filmmaker and YouTuber told host and actor Shekhar Suman on his latest YouTube show.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her admission, let’s understand all about postpartum weight loss and how the journey is not linear for every mother.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal highlighted that every woman’s postpartum journey is different, and recovery should never be measured against someone else’s timeline. “From a clinical perspective, the body undergoes profound hormonal, metabolic, and physical changes during pregnancy and childbirth. After delivery, it needs time to recover from changes in the uterus, abdominal muscles, pelvic floor, and overall body composition. Factors such as breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, stress, age, genetics, thyroid health, and activity levels all influence how quickly postpartum weight changes occur,” said Goyal.
According to Goyal, studies note that a gradual weight loss of around 0.5 kg per week, once medically appropriate, is generally considered safe for most women. “Rapid dieting or excessive exercise soon after childbirth may compromise recovery, reduce energy levels, and, in breastfeeding mothers, may even affect milk production if calorie intake becomes too restrictive,” said Goyal.
Another important point is that postpartum weight retention is common. “Many women continue to lose weight gradually over one to two years after childbirth, and for some, it may take even longer. This does not indicate failure; it simply reflects the body’s natural recovery process,” said Goyal.
Instead of focusing only on the number on the weighing scale, postpartum health should prioritise adequate nutrition, sufficient protein, gentle physical activity, pelvic floor rehabilitation, good sleep whenever possible, and mental well-being. “These factors contribute not only to healthy weight management but also to long-term recovery and overall health,” said Goyal.
Khan’s take also reminds us that celebrity transformations often come with access to personal trainers, dietitians, chefs, and flexible schedules—resources that are not available to most new mothers. “Comparing oneself to these timelines can create unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure,” said Goyal.