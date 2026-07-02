Farah Khan says she took 4-5 years to lose postpartum weight ‘unlike today’s actors’

Farah Khan recently shared that she took 4-5 years to lose postpartum weight after the birth of her triplets. “I lost baby weight in 4-5 years. I am not able to believe that today’s actors manage to lose baby weight within two months. I was 42 when I was trying IVF. And I was 43 when I delivered,” the filmmaker and YouTuber told host and actor Shekhar Suman on his latest YouTube show.

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Taking a cue from her admission, let’s understand all about postpartum weight loss and how the journey is not linear for every mother.