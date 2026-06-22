Farah Khan reveals why she skips Tamannaah Bhatia’s girls’ nights

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In a recent conversation with Tamannaah Bhatia, Farah Khan candidly admitted that, while she has been invited to Bhatia’s girls’ night at her home, she has missed it due to her sleep schedule. “I have also been invited to her girls’ night, but I have not made it because I sleep by 9 pm,” she mentioned on her YouTube vlog.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, remarked that while there is no universal “perfect bedtime” that suits everyone, what matters more is whether a person’s sleep schedule aligns with their natural body clock and whether they consistently get sufficient, good-quality sleep. “That said, there is a reason why many sleep experts encourage earlier sleep timings. The human brain is designed to follow a circadian rhythm—a 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep, alertness, hormone release, metabolism, and several other biological functions. Staying awake late into the night regularly can disrupt this rhythm, particularly when accompanied by exposure to bright screens, social activities, or irregular meal timings,” said Dr Goyal.
During sleep, the brain performs critical housekeeping functions. “It consolidates memories, processes information gathered during the day, regulates emotions, and clears metabolic waste products that accumulate during waking hours. Consistently cutting sleep short or delaying it can affect concentration, mood, decision-making, and overall cognitive performance,” described Dr Goyal.
Interestingly, sleep needs and preferred sleep timings can vary from person to person. “Some individuals naturally function better as “morning types,” while others are more active in the evening. Problems arise when social commitments, work schedules, or lifestyle habits force people to repeatedly work against their natural sleep-wake cycle,” Dr Goyal stressed.
Farah Khan’s comment highlights an important point: prioritising sleep should not be viewed as being unsocial or missing out, affirmed Dr Goyal.
“The goal is not necessarily to be in bed before 9 pm. Rather, it is to maintain a regular sleep schedule, aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, and wake up feeling refreshed. If someone feels energetic during the day, has good concentration, and is not struggling with excessive daytime sleepiness, their sleep routine is likely serving them well. In many cases, choosing sleep over a late-night event may be one of the healthiest decisions a person can make.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.