Farah Khan reveals why she skips Tamannaah Bhatia’s girls’ nights

In a recent conversation with Tamannaah Bhatia, Farah Khan candidly admitted that, while she has been invited to Bhatia’s girls’ night at her home, she has missed it due to her sleep schedule. “I have also been invited to her girls’ night, but I have not made it because I sleep by 9 pm,” she mentioned on her YouTube vlog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why is sleep quintessential?

Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, remarked that while there is no universal “perfect bedtime” that suits everyone, what matters more is whether a person’s sleep schedule aligns with their natural body clock and whether they consistently get sufficient, good-quality sleep. “That said, there is a reason why many sleep experts encourage earlier sleep timings. The human brain is designed to follow a circadian rhythm—a 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep, alertness, hormone release, metabolism, and several other biological functions. Staying awake late into the night regularly can disrupt this rhythm, particularly when accompanied by exposure to bright screens, social activities, or irregular meal timings,” said Dr Goyal.