‘Shirish loves it when people do that’: When Farah Khan recalled being confused for her husband’s mother, opened up on reclaiming her health at age 50

Last year, director and choreographer Farah Khan reflected on the process of reclaiming her health after years of prioritising work over self-care while sharing her perspective on ageing during an interview with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel.

She looked back at how her appearance had taken a back seat during her busiest professional years. “I see some of my old videos. Though now I feel, ‘Oh my God, I used to be very thin till I had the kids.’ And I had terrible skin, and I would not even go to do a blow-dry because I was working non-stop. Like we used to sometimes shoot day shift, night shift all together and all that. And you know, it’s without the hair tied up and all that… like that. But now, after I hit 50, I decided to look after myself. They say na ‘abhi jab gaadi purani ho jaati hai, uska servicing zyada hota hai. Usko garage mein dikhao.’ (When a car gets old, it needs more servicing. You have to keep taking it to the garage). So I have a skin doctor. I go regularly for hair vitamins and… because you have to (sic).”