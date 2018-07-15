6 fascinating facts about the human brain

Human brain is a deeply fascinating organ. (Source: Getty) Human brain is a deeply fascinating organ. (Source: Getty)

Human brain is both fascinating and beautiful. Responsible for our actions and the way we think, it is also a deeply complex organ that has intrigued people for long. There are several interesting theories associated with it and they make for an even more informative read. In case you too are curious, here are some points that you might want to mull over.

* The adult human brain weighs about three pounds and it is about two per cent of the total body weight but, according to a report in Be Brain Fit, it uses 20 per cent of the total energy and oxygen. It is the most energy-consuming organ of the body.

Contrary to popular opinions, the brain, with its set of cells, can repair itself after an injury. (Source: Getty Images) Contrary to popular opinions, the brain, with its set of cells, can repair itself after an injury. (Source: Getty Images)

* It is believed that we are unable to remember things as we grow older since the old memories in the brain make it difficult to accommodate and absorb new ones.

* Contrary to popular opinions, the brain, with its set of cells, can repair itself after an injury. According to a report in BBC, neuroplasticity or the ability of the brain to change throughout an individual’s life, enables one to learn a new skill. This is affirmed in the cases of those who are recovering from stroke or recovering from drug addiction.

* During the course of pregnancy, the brain grows at a rate of 250,000 nerve cells per minute.

Human beings apparently use only 10 per cent of their brain. (Source: Getty Images) Human beings apparently use only 10 per cent of their brain. (Source: Getty Images)

* If you do not drink enough water then your grey matter might just shrink, which makes it difficult for one to think! Yes, you read it right. According to a report in Daily Mail, even if one sweats for 90 minutes, their brain can shrink that is equivalent to a year-long ageing.

* Human beings apparently use only 10 per cent of their brain. This has been perpetuated by various theories and legends.

