Fact check: Drinking tea cannot prevent COVID-19

Among several health tips doing the rounds on social media for prevention and cure for COVID-19, people have been debating whether drinking tea can prevent the infection.

MyGov India recently tweeted saying this is a myth. “…there is NO scientific evidence that it can prevent #COVID19 or make you recover from it faster! Don’t be misled by rumours, trust authentic sources and be responsible while forwarding such news,” it wrote.

While researchers have been studying the benefits of green tea in inhibiting viral activity, Dr Vikas Maurya, director pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, told indianexpress.com, “There is absolutely no basis to this. Tea cannot prevent Covid-19. Please don’t be under the misconception that if you have tea you are in any way safeguarded or protected against Covid; there is no guarantee.”

The only way to prevent contracting COVID-19 is by taking adequate precautions like wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance, and ensuring that you get vaccinated as soon as possible, the doctor said.

On the other hand, drinking these teas can help improve immunity.