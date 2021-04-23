Fact check: Can eating raw onion with rock salt cure COVID-19?

April 23, 2021 5:30:42 pm
Amid the COVID-19 surge, a lot of homemade remedies have been doing the rounds to boost immunity and even cure the disease.
While many kitchen ingredients have been scientifically proven to have properties that can boost immunity, a remedy has been doing the rounds on social media which suggests eating raw onion with rock salt can cure COVID-19.
Before you set out to try it, know that the remedy is fake. Talking about whether the hack can be used to cure COVID-19, Dr Mrinal Sircar, director and head, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Noida, tells indianexpress.com, “No it cannot. Please maintain social distancing, wear your mask and stay sanitised. Do not follow any such myth. In case you are infected, follow the line of treatment suggested to you by your doctor. This is not the correct time to perpetuate myths.”
Sharing the audio post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) called it out, saying it had no scientific evidence, and that the disease cannot be cured with it.
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वायरल पोस्ट और ऑडियो में कच्चे प्याज के साथ सेंधा नमक के सेवन से #कोरोना_वायरस से ठीक होने का दावा किया जा रहा है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा #फर्जी है। इसका कोई वैज्ञानिक प्रमाण नहीं है कि कच्चे प्याज और सेंधा नमक के सेवन से #COVID19 का ईलाज किया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/Jk9YPfawVT
To reduce the chances of getting infected, doctors advise that one should get vaccinated. Even after being fully vaccinated, they should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour — from wearing masks to maintaining social distance — to avoid getting infected. If a person is suspected or confirmed to have been infected, he or she to should be home isolation and consult a doctor immediately.
Experts also recommend eating a balanced diet to ensure your immunity is boosted, including vegetables and fruits. Those who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19 should also eat a healthy diet comprising protein, vitamins and minerals, and fluids.
