Fact check: Can Covid be cured with aspirin?

Ever since the Covid outbreak, there have been a lot of myths related to the infection, from preventive hacks to cure, leaving people confused. A similar myth has been doing the rounds yet again, and as expected, has caught people’s attention.

A new WhatsApp message has now been claiming Covid-19 to be a bacteria and not a virus. It also says that the infection can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.

This, however, is untrue.

Busting the myth, Dr Arunesh Kumar, HOD, pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, tells indianexpress.com, “Every day there are numerous misleading information shared on WhatsApp related to coronavirus. One such false claim that is widely being circulated is that Sars-Cov-2 is a bacteria and it can be treated with aspirin. The viral message also claims that a study has been conducted on the aspirin’s role in curing coronavirus disease. This is totally fake as Sars-Cov-2 is a viral infection and no such medicinal cures are available yet.”

He added, “It is important for the public to not pay any attention to such myths or false claims.”

PIB also shared a screenshot of the message and tweeted, “A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin…This claim is #FAKE!”

A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #FAKE! ▶️ #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. ▶️ It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. pic.twitter.com/e8RgPRFL0C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 7, 2021

