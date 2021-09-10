Start your day on a healthy note with this energising green juice

September 10, 2021 9:10:10 am
Most of us usually start our day with a cup of tea or coffee. But experts suggest that a glass of fresh vegetable juice is a healthy and nutritionally enriching alternative as it helps improve immunity along with having other health issues.
As such, dietitian Mansi Padechia recently shared the benefits and recipe of a healthy green juice.
“Starting your day with a healthy green juice is a great way to get energised,” she captioned a post on Instagram.
Ingredients
Chopped bottle gourd
Cucumber
Celery
Mint leaves
Lemon juice
Cumin powder
Salt
Method
Add all ingredients to a blender jar. Blend. Strain. Enjoy fresh.
According to Padechia, the juice has numerous benefits.
*It helps purify the blood: It detoxifies the body and the liver, and helps with the creation of red blood cells.
*It is rich in vitamins that aid the functioning of eyes and the immune system.
*It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and reduces bile and fat from the liver that helps to keep the heart healthy.
*The juice also strengthens your bile. A strong bile is important for breaking down fats; it’s also needed to eliminate waste from the body.
Would you like to try?
