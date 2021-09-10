scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

Start your day on a healthy note with this energising green juice

"Starting your day with a healthy green juice is a great way to get energised," said dietitian Mansi Padechia

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 9:10:10 am
green juice, immunity juice, how to improve immunity, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, what juice to have, easy juice for immunity, mansi padechia,Try this green juice for a host of health benefits. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most of us usually start our day with a cup of tea or coffee. But experts suggest that a glass of fresh vegetable juice is a healthy and nutritionally enriching alternative as it helps improve immunity along with having other health issues.

As such, dietitian Mansi Padechia recently shared the benefits and recipe of a healthy green juice.

“Starting your day with a healthy green juice is a great way to get energised,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chopped bottle gourd
Cucumber
Celery
Mint leaves
Lemon juice
Cumin powder
Salt

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender jar. Blend. Strain. Enjoy fresh.

ALSO READ |This green juice is a ‘new addition’ to Parineeti Chopra’s life; check it out

According to Padechia, the juice has numerous benefits.

*It helps purify the blood: It detoxifies the body and the liver, and helps with the creation of red blood cells.
*It is rich in vitamins that aid the functioning of eyes and the immune system.
*It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and reduces bile and fat from the liver that helps to keep the heart healthy.
*The juice also strengthens your bile. A strong bile is important for breaking down fats; it’s also needed to eliminate waste from the body.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

New York Fashion Week 2021: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement