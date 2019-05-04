Everything you need to know about eye twitching and its triggers

Be it because of work or leisure, most of us end up sitting in front of the computer screens for long hours at a stretch. Such long exposure, at times, leads to watery eyes and even redness with some people experiencing constant twitching of the eyelid. While such twitching is not harmful in most cases, it is always better to visit a doctor if the problem persists.

Advertising

Persistent twitching could signal neurological condition affecting the eyelid — such as blepharospasm or hemifacial spasm. Though these are relatively rare conditions, eye twitching usually happens because of stress, eye strain, and even caffeine intake.

Making some minor lifestyle changes can help reduce such eye twitches. Some of these changes include:

* Fatigue caused due to stress, overwork and lack of sleep can trigger eye twitching. It is, therefore, important to reschedule your sleeping pattern and catch up with some sound sleep.

Advertising

* Too much caffeine can also trigger eye twitching as it triggers insomnia. You can go for decaffeinated versions of tea or coffee for a week or two and notice the changes.

* Dry eyes also are very common among people who use computers, which can also be a reason for twitching. Spraying rose water and taking hot steam can help with the problems.

* Nutrition problems such as lack of magnesium can trigger eyelid spasms. One can either include food rich in magnesium or can have over-the-counter nutritional supplements.

* People with eye allergies also tend to have this problem. Using eye drops prescribed by a general physician can reduce the itching and persistent eye twitching.