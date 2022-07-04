Simple tips to take care of your eyes this monsoon

July 4, 2022 10:50:46 am
The rainy season has arrived, giving everyone a respite from the sweltering heat. As lively as the monsoon may be, it is also marked by a host of seasonal illnesses such as dengue, malaria and diarrhoea, among others. As the air gets filled with bacteria and viruses, eye infections become a common occurrence during this season.
Explaining the same, Dr Tushar Grover, Medical Director, Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi said, “For bacteria and viruses, air serves as a transportation medium. Therefore, even a small disregard for personal cleanliness and health might have serious consequences.”
The most delicate organ in our body — the eyes — are particularly vulnerable to infections and other issues, according to the expert. “The most frequent eye infections that occur during the rainy season include conjunctivitis, corneal ulcers and styes (pimple-like lesions over the eyelids), among others.”
Dr Grover recommended following these five tips for maintaining eye health throughout the rainy season.
Avoid dust storms and wear sunglasses
As mentioned, eye irritation and infections due to dust particles in the eyes are common during the rainy season. “You may protect your eyes from sand when travelling in a storm by using sunglasses or safety glasses,” he said.
Clear your contact lenses correctly
It is imperative to clean your contact lenses regularly as not doing so can lead to “serious sight-threatening infections, especially during the monsoon season”.
Use a lubricant eye drop
If you suffer from dry eyes, Dr Grover suggested using a lubricant eye drop after consultation with a treating ophthalmologist. “Avoid exposure to dust and dirty water,” he added.
Keep towels and napkins separate
Eye diseases are contagious in nature and, therefore, you must avoid sharing personal hygiene items like towels, napkins and handkerchiefs.
Consume healthier foods
It is quite common to gorge on delicious street food items during this season. However, eating unhealthy food can not just cause severe health issues but also affect eyes. “Consume wholesome salads, fruits, and vegetables and drink plenty of water,” the expert said.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
