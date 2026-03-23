Eye doctors warn against sleeping in mascara: ‘I dare you to flip your lids and see what’s underneath’

Removing eye makeup at the end of a long day often feels optional, especially when exhaustion takes over. Mascara, in particular, is frequently left behind under the assumption that it will simply flake off or wash away the next morning. However, eye-care experts warn that this seemingly harmless habit can quietly trigger irritation and long-term discomfort.

In a recent Instagram reel, optometrist Dr Jennifer Tsai explained what actually happens when mascara is left on overnight. She cautioned, “If you sleep with your mascara on at night, look under your lids. These are tiny concretions, basically rolled up pigmented particles of mascara depositing underneath your conjunctiva and upper lid.” Over time, these deposits don’t just sit there passively. As Dr Tsai pointed out, “It causes these hard lumps or nodules, so when you blink, it irritates your cornea because it scratches the surface.” This constant friction can explain why some people wake up with gritty, sore, or red eyes without realising the cause.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Tsai also stressed the importance of proper eye hygiene, urging people not to treat makeup removal as an afterthought. “Always, always take off your makeup every night if you wear it. Double cleanse your lashes. Make sure you try to aim for non-waterproof mascara. And I dare you to flip your lids and see what’s underneath.”

But how exactly do mascara particles travel under the eyelid?

Dr Devaprasad G, senior consultant at M.C.Modi Eye Hospital, Bangalore, tells indianexpress.com, “When mascara is left on overnight, it gradually dries, flakes, and breaks into microscopic particles. These particles can migrate under the eyelids during sleep, such as blinking, rubbing, or even rolling the eyeballs. Once under the lid, they tend to settle along the lash line or the inner surface of the eyelid, where the eye’s oil-secreting glands are located.”

The eye does have natural cleaning mechanisms, such as blinking and tear flow, Dr Devaprasad adds, but they are not designed to remove cosmetic debris. “Mascara particles often mix with tears and oils, forming sticky deposits that adhere to delicate tissues. Over time, this residue becomes harder to flush out naturally, especially if mascara is worn repeatedly without proper removal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jennifer Tsai, OD (@drjenandjuice)

Warning signs people should watch for

Early symptoms are often subtle and easy to ignore. Dr Devaprasad states that people may notice a gritty or foreign body sensation, mild redness, or occasional watering of the eyes. There can also be itching along the lash line or discomfort while blinking, particularly in the morning.

“As irritation progresses, symptoms may include persistent redness, burning, increased sensitivity to light, blurred vision, or excessive tearing. Recurrent styes, eyelid inflammation, or frequent eye infections can also be signs that cosmetic residue is affecting the ocular surface. These symptoms indicate that the cornea or conjunctiva is being irritated and should not be overlooked,” explains the expert.

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What does a truly eye-safe makeup removal routine look like?

According to Dr Devaprasad, an eye-safe makeup removal routine starts with “using a gentle, ophthalmologist-tested remover that is free from alcohol, fragrance, and harsh preservatives.” The remover should be applied to a soft cotton pad, he says, which is then placed over closed eyes for a few seconds to allow the mascara to dissolve before gently wiping it away. Rubbing or tugging the eyelids should be avoided.

For people who wear mascara daily or have sensitive eyes, it is important to clean the lash line thoroughly but gently every night, even if the makeup appears minimal. “Following up with a splash of clean water and ensuring the eyes are completely makeup-free before sleep is crucial. Regular eyelid hygiene helps maintain healthy tear film, prevents infections, and protects long-term eye health,” concludes Dr Devaprasad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.