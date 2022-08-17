If you have been experiencing fatigue, lack of energy consider evaluating your CoQ10 levels

Of late, if you have been experiencing symptoms like headaches, extreme fatigue, lack of energy, high pulse, cardiovascular issues, or have been struggling to get back to your workouts post-Covid, “then you might want to evaluate Co-10 levels and find CoQ10 supplementation beneficial,” nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram.

​​Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What is CoQ10?

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10, is a compound that helps generate energy in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells. It is naturally present in the human body, with the highest levels in the heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. However, she added that energy production is not the only function of CoQ10. “Research has shown that CoQ10 plays several key roles in your body,” she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

According to her, it acts as a powerful antioxidant and is particularly good at preventing lipid peroxidation, the process by which free radicals damage our lipid cell membranes.

It can also

*Have a beneficial effect on atherosclerosis prevention

*Maintain the antioxidant activity of vitamin E and vitamin C

*Be good for the brain

*Help with exercise performance.

However, nowadays, “many people are complaining of exhaustion and fatigue which could be because of many reasons but the most common is – nutritional deficiencies, such as vitamin B6 deficiency or high oxidative stress that can decrease CoQ10 production,” Batra further wrote.

Also Read | Why rest days are an important part of your workout routine

So, how can you check the levels?

Advertisement

A Coenzyme Q10 Blood Test called liquid chromatography measures blood levels of Coenzyme Q10. Fasting is not required for the test. While

commercial tests usually measure CoQ10 levels in the blood, CoQ10 can also be measured in muscle cells, immune cells, and saliva.

Some foods that can help

*Peanuts

*Sesame seeds

*Broccoli

*Cauliflower

*Lentil

*Spinach

“Since our bodies are able to make CoQ10, most of us don’t need to top up the levels, but in extreme cases, whether you consume more foods with a high CoQ10 content or take supplements, CoQ10 could benefit your health,” said Batra.

Coenzyme Q10 is a vitamin-like substance found in the body; specifically in the heart, liver, kidney, and the pancreas. It is also found, in small amounts, in meats and seafood for consumption, said Dr (Mr) Kiran Rukadikar, bariatric physician and obesity consultant, and founder of DietQueen App.

Risks

Advertisement

Dr Rukadikar, however, added that people with chronic diseases such as heart failure, liver problems, or diabetes should be wary of using this supplement. “CoQ10 may lower blood sugar levels and blood pressure. People taking blood thinners and thyroid medications as well as chemotherapy should check with their doctors before consuming CoQ10 supplements. Given the lack of evidence about its safety, CoQ10 supplements are not recommended for children or for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding,” Dr Rukadikar told indianexpress.com.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!