Wednesday, August 17, 2022

If you have been experiencing fatigue, lack of energy consider evaluating your CoQ10 levels

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10, is a compound that helps generate energy in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells, nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 5:00:29 pm
tiredExtreme fatigue can be a sign of getting your coenzyme levels checked (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Of late, if you have been experiencing symptoms like headaches, extreme fatigue, lack of energy, high pulse, cardiovascular issues, or have been struggling to get back to your workouts post-Covid,  “then you might want to evaluate Co-10 levels and find CoQ10 supplementation beneficial,” nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram.

What is CoQ10?

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10, is a compound that helps generate energy in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of cells. It is naturally present in the human body, with the highest levels in the heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. However, she added that energy production is not the only function of CoQ10. “Research has shown that CoQ10 plays several key roles in your body,” she mentioned.

According to her, it acts as a powerful antioxidant and is particularly good at preventing lipid peroxidation, the process by which free radicals damage our lipid cell membranes.

It can also

*Have a beneficial effect on atherosclerosis prevention
*Maintain the antioxidant activity of vitamin E and vitamin C
*Be good for the brain
*Help with exercise performance.

However, nowadays, “many people are complaining of exhaustion and fatigue which could be because of many reasons but the most common is – nutritional deficiencies, such as vitamin B6 deficiency or high oxidative stress that can decrease CoQ10 production,” Batra further wrote.

So, how can you check the levels?

A Coenzyme Q10 Blood Test called liquid chromatography measures blood levels of Coenzyme Q10. Fasting is not required for the test. While
commercial tests usually measure CoQ10 levels in the blood, CoQ10 can also be measured in muscle cells, immune cells, and saliva.

Some foods that can help

*Peanuts
*Sesame seeds
*Broccoli
*Cauliflower
*Lentil
*Spinach

“Since our bodies are able to make CoQ10, most of us don’t need to top up the levels, but in extreme cases, whether you consume more foods with a high CoQ10 content or take supplements, CoQ10 could benefit your health,” said Batra.

Coenzyme Q10 is a vitamin-like substance found in the body; specifically in the heart, liver, kidney, and the pancreas. It is also found, in small amounts, in meats and seafood for consumption, said Dr (Mr) Kiran Rukadikar, bariatric physician and obesity consultant, and founder of DietQueen App.

Risks

Dr Rukadikar, however, added that people with chronic diseases such as heart failure, liver problems, or diabetes should be wary of using this supplement. “CoQ10 may lower blood sugar levels and blood pressure. People taking blood thinners and thyroid medications as well as chemotherapy should check with their doctors before consuming CoQ10 supplements. Given the lack of evidence about its safety, CoQ10 supplements are not recommended for children or for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding,” Dr Rukadikar told indianexpress.com.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

