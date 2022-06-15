scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
‘Extra small’, ‘medium’ or ‘large sized’: Decoding the size of your menstrual cup

If you are planning to make an eco-friendly switch to menstrual cups, this information will certainly give you some clarity

June 15, 2022
June 15, 2022 8:50:40 pm
menstrual cup, menstrual cup myths, size of menstrual cup, how to decide menstrual cup size, how to use menstrual cup, indian express newsA menstrual cup broadly comes in three different sizes: extra small, small-medium and large. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

There are many menstrual cup users around the world who may or may not be aware of the right pick for them in terms of size. This confusion can be a big deterrent. But experts say that the mechanics of a menstrual cup are fairly simple, and it only needs a little getting used to.

Still, if you are someone who finds them complicated, Dr Tanaya, aka Dr Cuterus, has some insightful videos on her Instagram account on the process of using a cup, and why it is not as scary as it sounds.

She had previously busted a myth about the cup, explaining that contrary to popular beliefs, it is impossible for it to get stuck in the vagina or lost inside the uterus.

Now, in one of her latest posts, she explained that people feeling confused about the size need to know that a menstrual cup broadly comes in three different sizes: extra small, small-medium and large.

Large-sized cups are for those who have given birth to a baby, and it has come out through their birthing canal; their vagina may be naturally bigger to accommodate the baby.

For those who have not given birth at all, or their baby has come out via a C-section, they can opt for a medium or small-sized cup.

If the menstrual cup user is a teenager, they can opt for an extra small cup, since their body is still at the growing stage.

So, if you are planning to make the eco-friendly switch to menstrual cups as opposed to using tampons and sanitary pads, this information will certainly give you some clarity.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

