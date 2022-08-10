Extra polio shot offered to London children as concern grows

August 10, 2022 6:16:45 pm
UK health authorities will offer children under 10 living in London an additional dose of polio vaccine amid rising concern about a comeback of the disease.
While nobody has tested positive for being infected with the type of polio virus that can cause paralysis, authorities have nonetheless found it on several occasions in London sewage samplings, officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The UK’s vaccine expert advisory committee recommended offering the extra polio booster to kids after scrutinizing months worth of sewage surveillance data and considering London’s polio vaccination coverage, which is lagging behind World Health Organization targets.
Subscriber Only Stories
Why Polio, Once Nearly Eradicated, Is Rebounding: QuickTake
Of the 116 polio viruses isolated from London sewage samples in recent months, the vast majority are relatively harmless versions classified as “vaccine-like” virus. People can spread this version through their feces after receiving a live-attenuated oral version of polio vaccine that’s no longer offered in the UK.
If this version of the virus undergoes enough mutations, however, it sometimes becomes a more dangerous form of the virus that can once again cause paralysis on rare occasions.
On several occasions in London, this type of more dangerous polio virus has been detected in sewage samples. This is known as “vaccine-derived” polio virus.
The goal of the booster program is to both strengthen protection against paralysis in London and to slow down transmission, officials said.
People can often transmit the polio virus without showing any symptoms.
The UK’s last case of wild polio was in 1984 and the country was declared polio-free in 2003.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Extra polio shot offered to London children as concern grows
Birdwatch: Spotted Dove — A common garden bird often confused with similar-looking birds
Three months on, Karnataka government school students yet to get uniforms, socks, shoes
In rare surgery, doctors remove fungal ball from Long Covid patient’s heart
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
CUET delay: JNU teachers’ demands restoration of university’s own admission procedure
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self-serving and power-seeking leader
Patient moved to tears after horse rests its head on his chest. Netizens love gesture
Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th CJI
Puducherry: CM should resign, Lt Governor’s residence has become RSS camp, says Opposition
Bhavani Devi wins gold, defends Commonwealth Fencing Championship title
NEET-PG 2022 counselling dates announced; check schedule