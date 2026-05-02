‘Explanation for every food…’: Ajith Kumar’s nutritionist reveals the actor’s family secrets to disciplined eating

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s nutritionist, Divya K Purushotham, recently offered a glimpse into the family’s disciplined approach to food. Speaking on a podcast with fitness expert Arvind Suresh, she highlighted how deeply health-focused habits are ingrained at home.

She said, “I’ve worked with a lot of celebrities, but then this is one family where I’ve always been amazed. Discipline is something… it runs in the family, not just sir. Ma’am, I would say ma’am… she’s like super organised, and she needs an explanation for every food that she puts into her mouth, her kids, even for her maids, for that matter. She’s more concerned about health. As in like, you know, food matters… like about how clean you should eat. It’s something you should learn from them.”

But is this level of awareness ideal for everyone? Dt. Ginni Kalra explains that mindful eating does have clear benefits, but moderation is key.

She adds, “Being careful about what you eat can improve health in the long run. When people think before eating, they avoid too much junk food, sugar, and oily items.” However, she cautions against extremes:“Healthy eating is about simple, regular good choices, not checking every bite or being too strict all the time.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Awareness vs anxiety

Dt. Kalra says, “Knowing what is in your food is good, especially when it comes to the amount of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.”

But she adds an important caveat, “Checking every small ingredient all the time is not needed for most people. It can also cause stress and worry about food.” She further advises, “A simple rule is better—eat more home-cooked and fresh food and avoid too much packaged food.”

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What “clean eating” really means

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The idea of clean eating is often misunderstood as expensive or restrictive. Dt. Kalra explains, “Clean eating means eating simple and natural foods like fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, and fresh home-cooked meals. It does not mean expensive or fancy food. It also does not mean strict dieting.”

At its core, she says, “The main idea is to avoid too much processed and junk food and keep your meals balanced and simple.”

Besides, the dietitian also emphasises the role of a ‘disciplined’ lifestyle. She says, “Family habits play a big role in a child’s food choices. When children see healthy eating at home, they learn the same habits naturally.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.