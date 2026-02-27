Explained: Why rubbing your eyes feels so good, and what it’s really doing to you

It’s almost instinctive. Whether you’re tired, stressed, or have been staring at a screen too long, your hands go up and you start rubbing your eyes. And somehow, it feels incredibly satisfying.

It’s a sensation many are familiar with, but few understand why it feels so comforting. While it might seem harmless, there’s more going on beneath the surface. There are mechanical, neurological, and even emotional reasons why rubbing your eyes feels so good.

But what exactly happens when we rub our eyes that makes the sensation feel so satisfying?

Dr Purendra Bhasin, MBBS, MS (Ophthamology), founder & director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, tells indianexpress.com, “When we rub our eyes, we stimulate the sensitive nerve endings around and behind the eyeball. This pressure sends signals to the brain that can help relieve eye strain, dryness, or discomfort. Rubbing can momentarily improve tear flow, which lubricates dry eyes and clears irritants like dust or allergens.”