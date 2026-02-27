Explained: Why rubbing your eyes feels so good, and what it’s really doing to you

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
It’s almost instinctive. Whether you’re tired, stressed, or have been staring at a screen too long, your hands go up and you start rubbing your eyes. And somehow, it feels incredibly satisfying.
It’s a sensation many are familiar with, but few understand why it feels so comforting. While it might seem harmless, there’s more going on beneath the surface. There are mechanical, neurological, and even emotional reasons why rubbing your eyes feels so good.
Dr Purendra Bhasin, MBBS, MS (Ophthamology), founder & director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, tells indianexpress.com, “When we rub our eyes, we stimulate the sensitive nerve endings around and behind the eyeball. This pressure sends signals to the brain that can help relieve eye strain, dryness, or discomfort. Rubbing can momentarily improve tear flow, which lubricates dry eyes and clears irritants like dust or allergens.”
Additionally, he says, it applies gentle pressure to the eyelids and surrounding tissue, creating a soothing, almost massaging effect that feels satisfying, especially when our eyes are tired or dry.
“Yes, there is some connection,” notes Dr Bhasin, adding that rubbing the eyes “stimulates the vagus nerve, one of the major nerves in the parasympathetic nervous system. This stimulation can slow the heart rate and promote a feeling of calmness or relaxation.”
The vagus nerve regulates many involuntary body functions, such as breathing and digestion. When activated, it may create a short-lived calming effect, which explains why rubbing the eyes can sometimes feel emotionally comforting, particularly during stress or fatigue.
Frequent or aggressive eye rubbing can cause several problems. Dr Bhasin stresses, “Over time, habitual eye rubbing may damage the cornea (the clear front layer of the eye), possibly leading to a condition called keratoconus, where the cornea thins and bulges outward, distorting vision.”
He continues, “Eye rubbing can also break tiny blood vessels, leading to redness or bruising. In people with allergies, rubbing can worsen inflammation and increase itchiness, creating a cycle of discomfort. Additionally, hands carry bacteria and dirt; rubbing can transfer these to the eyes, raising the risk of infections or conjunctivitis (pink eye).”
In conclusion, while occasional, gentle eye rubbing might offer temporary relief, avoiding making it a habit is important. “If you feel constant irritation or dryness in the eyes, it’s better to use lubricating eye drops and consult an eye specialist rather than rely on rubbing,” says Dr Bhasin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.