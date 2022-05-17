scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: Experts share symptoms, causes, common compulsions, and treatment

OCD involves obsessions, which are unwanted thoughts, doubts, fears, urges or mental images that are uncontrollable and recurring in nature, and force the patient to indulge in repetitive behaviours

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 3:50:15 pm
novel app for OCD patients, novel app, smartphone app for OCD, hand washing OCD, OCD treatments, Study on OCD, indian express news, indian expressA person with OCD experiences obsession which are repetitive, recurrent, intrusive thoughts ideas or images which our experienced as extremely difficult by the individual. (File)

OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a psychiatric illness in which an individual experiences obsession that is repetitive, and recurrent, along with intrusive thoughts, ideas, or images that can be extremely difficult to manage, says Kamna Chhibber, clinical psychologist and head of the department of mental health and behavioral sciences at Fortis Healthcare.

She added that OCD tends to disturb the patient’s functioning and interfere with their ability to perform tasks, and despite recognising the intentionality of the thought, the individual is not able to dispute or check them.

Reema Gupta, senior clinical psychologist, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh says that OCD involves obsessions, which are unwanted thoughts or doubts or fears or urges, or mental images. “These are uncontrollable and recurring in nature and force the patient to indulge in repetitive behaviors. These repetitive behaviors are known as compulsions.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chhiber says the thoughts and the compulsions take up a significant part of the individual’s time and take away from their productivity, leading to significant impairment in their functioning on social, occupational, and personal terms as well. “Often, people may avoid certain situations, people, or interactions where they fear that the obsessive thoughts or compulsive behavior can get triggered, and because there is anxiousness around it they would also engage in a lot of avoidance.”

ALSO READ |Living with OCD in a pandemic

What are the common obsessions?

Gupta points out the following common obsessions in OCD patients:

  • Fear of contamination
  • Intrusive, unwanted sexual or aggressive thoughts and images
  • Thoughts related to ‘everything must line up in order’
  • Excessive doubts related to something considered lucky or unlucky
  • Thoughts on religious or moral ideas

According to Gupta, the following are some of the common compulsions an OCD patient experiences:

• Repetitive hand washing or cleaning of self
• Excessive checking of things like locks and switches
• Arranging things
• Repetitive calls to loved ones to check if they’re safe
• Repetitive counting, tapping, touching, repeating certain words, numbers to make something correct

Adding to this, Chhibber says compulsions are concurrent in an individual who has OCD; “There are also compulsions which are actions that they enact in order to neutralize the thought process, and can be of different varieties of the compulsion that can involve checking and cleaning, among other things. So an individual may keep on going back to check that I put the lock or not, did I switch off the gas or not, etc. Some people may have accounting things number of times, so they have specific number according to which they would like to do things and they are not able to stop themselves from doing that.”

ALSO READ |Coronavirus: How those obsessed with cleanliness can cope with anxiety

How to know if a person is fastidious or has OCD

According to Gupta, people with OCD understand these thoughts are senseless and illogical. They also know that the fears associated with the thoughts are also baseless. They themselves want to stay away from these thoughts. But the repetitive nature of the thoughts and the associated anxiety become excessively difficult to tolerate. They would indulge into the compulsive behaviors to get away from the anxiety and associated fears.

In comparison, fastidious person is someone who is too meticulous and gives importance to tiniest of details. They find their capricious standards quite reasonable. These standards are not based on intrusive and illogical thinking. Once their work is done, they can keep it at bay. The associated anxiety or irritability would not be excessive, and can be easily controlled.

Causes of OCD

Gupta points out the following causes of OCD:

• Genetic predisposition; having a parent, or a sibling with OCD.
• Autoimmune related causes
• Traumatic experiences
• History of physical or sexual abuse
• Stressful life events
• Learning through environment

ALSO READ |‘Mental health issues are real…we have to be sensitive, cannot afford to look away’

OCD treatment 

Chhibber mentions the treatment for OCD involves a dual approach in which the individual has to take psychiatric medication prescribed by a psychiatrist along with psychotherapy. “Usually, one of the most effective methodologies are working through therapy, including cognitive behavioural therapy, especially focusing on exposure and response prevention as it is one the primary techniques of helping the individual build their tolerance of the thought process and not engage with the compulsions.”

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

