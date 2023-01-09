Expert-approved hacks and tips to reduce belly fat quickly

Many people aim to lose belly fat, for which they go on strict diets and workout tirelessly for hours. But it must be known that belly fat is not always a result of eating unhealthy, according to experts it can also be caused by hormonal imbalance, poor lifestyle regimen, and the lack of exercise or stress. However, tweaking your diet can really help you make a difference when it comes to excess fat and even weight.

According to Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, losing this fat is crucial because higher fat accumulation of fat in the belly area predisposes the body to various metabolic diseases such as diabetes 2 and cardiovascular diseases as it causes insulin resistance and raises cholesterol levels. “The measurement of abdominal obesity is carried out by the waist circumference. Waist circumference of more than 40 inches in men and 35 inches in women is defined as abdominal obesity,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that she always advises her clients to watch their portion size, irrespective of what they are eating. “But certain other eating habits too can help to reduce abdominal fat,” she added.

Following is her list of ways to reduce abdominal fat:

*Cut down sugar: The main culprit behind abdominal obesity is a rise in sugar intake that disturbs the metabolic balance of the body. Sugar is basically glucose and fructose, and when the fructose loads up in the body, the liver is forced to convert it into fat, which increases the abdominal and lived fat. Consuming sugary beverages is more harmful as you don’t realise the number of calories you are consuming.

*Include good quality lean protein: The single most effective thing for weight loss is adding lean protein such as eggs, fish, nuts, pulses and vegetables, and dairy products to your diet. 25-30% of protein calories aid in fat loss.

*Have a low carb diet: As proven by various studies, low carbohydrate diets have been helpful in fat loss. Water weight also gets reduced when on low carb diet.

*Nourish the body with high fibre foods: Fibre rich foods add to satiety as well as aid in weight loss.

“Remember that the market is saturated with weight loss products but they don’t specifically focus on abdominal fat. To target your abdominal fat, you need to rewire your system from the inside. This first begins with your diet, then exercise, then cultivating a daily routine that allows you to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle,” she concluded.

